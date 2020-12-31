Kate Hudson's house is like a flower garden - see unbelievable photo The Bride Wars star is giving us major festive inspiration

Kate Hudson's festive décor might be some of the best we've ever seen. The How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days star shared a new picture of her incredible Christmas tree this week – and we were blown away.

The 41-year-old actress' amazing home feature isn't the traditional pine kind - in fact, it's not a tree at all! Upon closer inspection, the pyramid-shaped creation is comprised of dozens of bouquets of pink and white roses, with a stunning silver star taking pride of place on top.

The benefits of the tree don't stop there since it actually doubles up as a home bar, with vodka bottles stashed in between the branches.

The Almost Famous actress shared a snapshot of herself enjoying a cocktail in front of the impressive decor, captioned: "And now begins the slow 'so long' to Christmas until I take our decorations down in February...."

We're not surprised, if we were Kate we'd keep it up all year round!

Kate previously shared an incredible time-lapse video of her bar tree being created, revealing she decided to invest in it after feeling sad she couldn't host a lavish holiday party for her friends and family.

Kate's floral bar tree in her LA home is absolute goals

"I couldn't have a little King St. Vodka Friend-Tini party for the holidays so I asked my beautiful friend Eric Buterbaugh to create a tree that would go in its place to feel like my bar room was filled with celebratory holiday joy!" she explained.

"And boy did he come through with a tree that we will now have to recreate every year!!! Love you! Happy Holiday."

Kate shares her home with children Ryder, Bingham and Rani

The star definitely has one of the most eclectic homes in Hollywood, complete with period features and vintage décor – not to mention her impressive collection of patterned wallpaper.

The A-list beauty shares her Los Angeles house with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani - as well as two new canine additions.

Kate was previously married to rocker Chris Robinson, with whom she shares eldest son Ryder, and was engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, who is the father of her son Bingham.

