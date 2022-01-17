Stacey Dooley shared a snap of a gorgeous fireplace as she shared a candid update on her home renovation.

Although the photo showed a chic corner of her property with a round mirror, candles and a vase filled with pink flowers, the Glow Up presenter revealed that there are a lot of problems behind the scenes. "The ONLY chic spot RN... got no electricity upstairs, no floors and a ceiling that's gonna cave in - but... OH WELL," she wrote.

It wasn't long before she was inundated with support from her fans, with one writing: "After 18 weeks of a similar situation…. Nearly there… promise you, it’s worth it!!!" Another added: "Love your candle holders.....it will all pass X," and a third commented: "But at least that spot looks good."

Stacey bought her first house in 2020, and since then she and her partner and Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton have renovated it beautifully.

The presenter shared a candid update on her home transformation

The property has gorgeous period features and benefits from a garden – an element Stacey was very excited about after living in flats for so many years. At the time, she shared a black-and-white video of the space, where she had set up a dining table, and wrote: "Project Reno starts! Feel so lucky and excited. I’ve never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc..... Will bore you with progress."

Stacey previously revealed the new flooring in her living room

Stacey recently added insulation underneath new floorboards in her open-plan living and dining room. After she shared a photo of the empty room with half-laid floors, fans were quick to point out some mistakes.

One wrote: "Celotex should be fitted properly with no gaps … and use some foam in between if needed, otherwise what’s the point of insulation if cold gets through the gaps." Another added: "I hope that the floor void is vented otherwise you will be replacing the whole lot shortly!!"

