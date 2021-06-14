Stacey Dooley's fans are obsessed with 'next level' item in her dressing room The star lives with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has been revamping her home with Kevin Clifton for a while now, and she's got a lot to show for it – and on Tuesday she shared a glimpse into what would be her dressing room.

The room was nearly finished, and Stacey was full of praise for her very "clever painter" for the technique that he used on the walls.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films inside dressing room

In a small video, she gave a small tour of the room, which featured a houseplant, a large ornate mirror, a beautiful fireplace and a large wardrobe space.

The room wasn't fully complete, as Stacey planned to change the flooring.

"Dressing room nearly finished," the Stacey Sleeps Over presenter wrote. "Obvs still got floor to do …but i feel so lucky."

She added: "You guys often ask me re walls, it's my v clever painter. He uses rags and cloths to push the paint about."

But although Stacey was incredibly impressed with her painter's technique, fans ended up obsessing over the grand mirror she had in the corner of the room.

Fans were obsessed with Stacey's mirror

One enthused: "THE MIRROR!!! THE MIRROR!!! THE MIRROR!!!!" while a second wrote: "That mirror," with a string of starstruck face emojis.

A third said: "Oh that mirror is next level Xx," while a fourth added: "That mirror is SPECIAL."

Stacey has shared frequent glimpses inside her home with her fans, including a peek inside the bedroom that she shares with Kevin.

The room featured a gorgeous statement fireplace with a large round mirror hanging above it, a bed with grey and white bedclothes, a plant in one corner and lots of candles and fresh flowers on the fireplace and one of the bedside tables – how lovely!

Like many of us during the pandemic, the star has been working from home, and her dining room is perfectly set up to accommodate this.

The star has been carrying out some home renovations

The 34-year-old has a long dark wooden dining table with black metal legs, which she has lined with a bench on one side and two black stools on the other, all of which have black fluffy throws over the top.

Just like in other areas of her home, Stacey has styled her dining table with a vase of fresh flowers at either end, while a large plant sits to one side.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, was another impressive mirror, this time it was black-framed floor-length one that rested against one wall.

"The pic of the new mirror that no one asked for," Stacey captioned her photo, referencing the newest addition to her dining room décor.

