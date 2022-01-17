Big plans for Princess Diana's former home spearheaded by Charles Spencer's wife The Princess of Wales grew up at Althorp House

Princess Diana's childhood home of Althorp House, which is now owned by her brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, will undergo drastic changes spearheaded by Charles' wife Karen.

Karen Spencer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of beautiful frosty images and a video of a pond within the grounds of the manor house, revealing that one day she plans to restore it to its former glory and put it to use.

She wrote: "The Dog pond, as it is labelled on the maps of the park. I think it’s called that because it’s where they taught the gun dogs to retrieve in the water. I’ve also heard it was stocked with fish. Looking forward to putting it back to full use one day!"

Her 15,000 followers loved seeing the picturesque grounds and learning about the future plans, with one writing: "So very lovely… it is captivating!" and another adding: "It's so beautiful there."

Karen Spencer has big plans for this picturesque pond

One even suggested: "Would be a lovely swimming pond."

This change would see the property hark back to its former glory and much of the other restorations have done just that. Charles has revealed that the grand house still has a huge library and many traditional features. There is even a picture gallery filled with authentic artworks and priced pieces from around the world.

The stately home opens its doors to the public each year

The property was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, and it has 90 rooms and 550 acres of land.

It is open for the pubic to visit for a set amount of time each year, and although the 2022 dates are yet to be released, we're sure it will be as popular as ever with royal fans.

The tour includes looking inside nineteen of the state rooms as a chance to explore the pristine grounds.

