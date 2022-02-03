Pet-friendly interiors are trending for 2022: Paris Hilton and the Beckhams show us how it’s done

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've all spent more time than ever at home with our pets over the past couple of years, so much so that it's starting to impact on our interior design choices.

Pinterest has predicted pet-focused interior design, dubbed 'Barkitecture', will be one of the big trends for 2022 based on trending search terms on the site.

According to their 'Pinterest Predicts' report, searches for 'catify your home' were up four times, while searches for luxury dog room were up 115 percent. Meanwhile, 'cat house design' and 'dog beds made from furniture' also saw a big rise in searches, as devoted pet owners hoped to create an extra-special space for their cats and dogs.

And we don't need to look too far for inspiration on how to master the trend, as some of our favourite celebrities have long offered a luxury lifestyle to their pets, providing them with their very own rooms and designer accessories.

Paris Hilton bought a house for her pet dogs

They include Paris Hilton, who famously built a miniature house in her garden for her pet dogs, complete with air conditioning, a balcony and chandelier. The incredible creation cost an estimated £259,000 – more than the average UK house price!

The Beckhams, meanwhile, provide nothing but the best for their pet dogs, and photos have previously revealed that their cocker spaniel Olive sleeps in a £4,600 Louis Vuitton blanket.

The Beckhams' dog sleeps in a Louis Vuitton blanket

Lady Gaga's French bulldog, Miss Asia, also leads an A-list lifestyle and sleeps on a bespoke bed featuring a crown on the headboard and a Versace pillow and blanket worth £1,900. What a lucky pooch.

Mrs Hinch is also ahead of the trend, as her beloved dog Henry has his own bedroom in their home complete with its own double bed, and she is planning to create another room for the pooch at their new property, Hinch Farm.

Lady Gaga's dog has Versace bedding

Want to treat your cat or dog to some lavish bedding of their own? Made.com's Kyali dog sofa is a good place to start. The stylish walnut and navy design will fit perfectly with your interiors while offering maximum comfort for your dog.

Kyali dog sofa, £185, Made.com

Or spoil your pet with a miniature version of your own furniture, such as this chic emerald green sofa complete with gold legs and a velvet fabric.

Kooper pet sofa, £175, Made.com

Let's not forget our feline friends; this blush velvet cat house is the ideal cosy hideaway, but can easily be disguised as a chic footstool or side table to blend in with your interiors.

Elinore cat house, £70, Next

Next has lots of pet beds and accessories to choose from, and handily, they match the high street store's sofas. Take the Gosford pet bed, for example. With its Chesterfield-style design and wool blend grey fabric, it would fit perfectly in many living rooms.

Gosford large pet bed, £210, Next

If you really wanted to splurge, you could make like Lady Gaga and invest in some Versace bedding. This Barocco-pattern bed is a hexagon shape and has a removable cushion, and is perfect for designer doggies.

Versace Barocco-pattern pet bed, £645, Farfetch.com

