Ruggable is the genius washable rug brand - and it's trending right now

On the hunt for a new rug, but dreading having to hand clean or dry clean it? If so, you need to get in the know about Ruggable, the genius brand with rugs that are entirely machine washable. Here’s what you need to know…

What is Ruggable?

Ruggable is a clever rug brand that offers machine-washable products. Whilst most rugs on the market are washable, the catch is that they aren’t machine-washable. This means that you’ll end up spending extra time and money cleaning them by hand, or via a professional cleaning service.

The Ruggable rugs range in size, from 2x3 feet to 9x12 feet, and come as a two-piece set. This set contains a non-slip rug pad and a top layer (the pattern or furry rug section) that attaches to the pad with a Velcro-like grip. In terms of styles, Ruggable stock everything from contemporary to bohemian rugs, and are also pet-friendly.

How to clean a Ruggable rug

Whilst Ruggable's rug covers are naturally stain-resistant and water-resistant, they still need to be cleaned when necessary. How you clean your rug depends on the type you have purchased, such as an indoor or outdoor rug. But in general, you would need to first remove the soiled rug cover from the rug pad and put it in the washer with the pile side facing out.

Is Ruggable worth it?

We think so! Ruggable rugs are relatively low maintenance and easy to care for. If you have children, pets, or are prone to spilling or staining your furniture, then this brand is a good option to consider.

