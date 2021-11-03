6 vegan homeware brands for a cruelty-free (and beautiful!) house

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When you're choosing a new piece of furniture or accessory for your home, comfort and style aren't the only things that might impact your decision – many people are now also looking for vegan furniture.

Even celebrities such as A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman has proudly displayed her vegan living room, while Meghan Markle reportedly used vegan paint to redecorate her UK base, Frogmore Cottage.

WATCH: See inside Jasmine Harman's vegan living room

What is vegan furniture?

Like food, vegan furniture and accessories can be anything that does not contain animal products – it is ethical, sustainable and cruelty-free. Obvious materials that would need to be avoided include leather, fur and wool, but there are several more items in your home that may surprise you, such as candles.

Where can you buy vegan and cruelty-free homeware?

Lots of companies have increased their offerings to cater to customer demand, such as Wayfair, Vegan Haven, Fy! and more. In honour of Vegan Interior Design Week, which runs from 1-5 November, we've taken a look at the best vegan homeware brands to shop now.

Fy!

With a large selection of vegan diffusers and candles, Fy! is sure to have something for everyone looking to freshen up their house. We've got our eye on the Sainté.co candle which is made from vegan-friendly ingredients such as soy and vegetable wax.

Vegan candle, £29, Fy!

If you're more of a diffuser person (or you prefer to use the pretty candles as ornaments instead of burning them), then try this lime, basil and mandarin version which not only has a vegan base but also contains a blend of paraben-free fragrance oil.

Diffuser, £31, Fy!

Wayfair

From faux leather sofas to faux fur blankets, lots of Wayfair products are suitable alternatives to animal-based household items. This Chesterfield sofa looks very expensive, but it is upholstered in peel-resistant vegan leather so it's sure to stand the test of time.

Vegan leather sofa, £1,559.99, Wayfair

This extra-soft blanket comes in six different colours to suit whatever interior design you choose. Plus, it's non-allergenic, cruelty-free and vegan.

Faux fur blanket, £464.99, Wayfair

The Vegan Kind

Packed full of everything from vegan cleaning products for the kitchen and bathroom, to laundry detergents, and recycled bowls, The Vegan Kind is a one-stop-shop for those creating an environmentally-friendly home. How cute are these bowls, created using real coconuts discarded as waste?

Coconut Bowl, £8.95, The Vegan Kind

Try out the Ecoleaf Multi-Surface Cleaner, which is produced from plant materials from sustainable sources, is fully biodegradable and has been certified by the Vegan Society.

Multi-Surface Cleaner, £2.29, The Vegan Kind

Anti

Founded by British designer Mark Howells, Anti offers a range of lamps using broken and discarded umbrellas that would have otherwise ended up in landfill. They come with an energy-efficient G4 LED bulb and Anti also runs a ‘take back’ scheme where the lamps can be returned at the end of their life to be made into something new. We're loving this articulating desk lamp which comes in two colours.

Desk lamp, £160, Anti

The Futon Shop

Rest easy knowing that some of the sofas, mattresses and futons at The Futon Shop are free from animal products. Take this vegan Daisy Sectional Sofa, for example, which the website states is "made from Natural or Non-GMO Potato Based PLA Fiber, Natural or Organic latex and coconut coir handcrafted in California." It's worth noting charges may apply if shipping outside the US.

Daisy Sectional Sofa, $3,595.50, The Futon Shop

Made of natural coconut fibre and kapok, The Vegan Cocomax mattress offers extra firm support for a comfortable night.

Vegan Cocomax Mattress, $1,126.64, The Futon Shop

Vegan Haven

It's in the name! Vegan Haven has ethical candles, recycled plastic homeware and vegan furs. This beautiful navy printed cushion is made from approximately 150 recycled plastic bottles and is ethically produced.

Recycled cushion, £45, Vegan Haven

Keep the cold winter weather at bay with this soft draught excluder. But fear not, it is covered with faux fur that comes in different colours.

Draught excluder, £78, Vegan Haven

