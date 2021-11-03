﻿
vegan-homeware

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

6 vegan homeware brands for a cruelty-free (and beautiful!) house

From faux leather sofas to cruelty-free candles

Nichola Murphy

When you're choosing a new piece of furniture or accessory for your home, comfort and style aren't the only things that might impact your decision – many people are now also looking for vegan furniture.

READ: 41 best housewarming gift ideas that are unique, personal and practical for new homes

Even celebrities such as A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman has proudly displayed her vegan living room, while Meghan Markle reportedly used vegan paint to redecorate her UK base, Frogmore Cottage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Jasmine Harman's vegan living room

What is vegan furniture?

Like food, vegan furniture and accessories can be anything that does not contain animal products – it is ethical, sustainable and cruelty-free. Obvious materials that would need to be avoided include leather, fur and wool, but there are several more items in your home that may surprise you, such as candles.

Where can you buy vegan and cruelty-free homeware? 

Lots of companies have increased their offerings to cater to customer demand, such as Wayfair, Vegan Haven, Fy! and more. In honour of Vegan Interior Design Week, which runs from 1-5 November, we've taken a look at the best vegan homeware brands to shop now.

Fy!

With a large selection of vegan diffusers and candles, Fy! is sure to have something for everyone looking to freshen up their house. We've got our eye on the Sainté.co candle which is made from vegan-friendly ingredients such as soy and vegetable wax.

woman-candle

Vegan candle, £29, Fy!

SHOP NOW

If you're more of a diffuser person (or you prefer to use the pretty candles as ornaments instead of burning them), then try this lime, basil and mandarin version which not only has a vegan base but also contains a blend of paraben-free fragrance oil.

diffuser

Diffuser, £31, Fy!

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Jasmine Harman's stunning living room is completely vegan

Wayfair

From faux leather sofas to faux fur blankets, lots of Wayfair products are suitable alternatives to animal-based household items. This Chesterfield sofa looks very expensive, but it is upholstered in peel-resistant vegan leather so it's sure to stand the test of time.

chesterfield-sofa

Vegan leather sofa, £1,559.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

This extra-soft blanket comes in six different colours to suit whatever interior design you choose. Plus, it's non-allergenic, cruelty-free and vegan.

wayfair-throw

Faux fur blanket, £464.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

MORE: Ruggable is the genius washable rug brand - and it's trending right now

READ: Decorating your home for autumn? Interior design trends for your star sign

The Vegan Kind

Packed full of everything from vegan cleaning products for the kitchen and bathroom, to laundry detergents, and recycled bowls, The Vegan Kind is a one-stop-shop for those creating an environmentally-friendly home. How cute are these bowls, created using real coconuts discarded as waste?

coconut-bowl

Coconut Bowl, £8.95, The Vegan Kind

SHOP NOW

Try out the Ecoleaf Multi-Surface Cleaner, which is produced from plant materials from sustainable sources, is fully biodegradable and has been certified by the Vegan Society.

vegan-kind-cleaner

Multi-Surface Cleaner, £2.29, The Vegan Kind

SHOP NOW

READ: 7 eBay hacks for shopping luxe homeware pieces

Anti

Founded by British designer Mark Howells, Anti offers a range of lamps using broken and discarded umbrellas that would have otherwise ended up in landfill. They come with an energy-efficient G4 LED bulb and Anti also runs a ‘take back’ scheme where the lamps can be returned at the end of their life to be made into something new. We're loving this articulating desk lamp which comes in two colours.

anti-lamp

Desk lamp, £160, Anti

SHOP NOW

The Futon Shop

Rest easy knowing that some of the sofas, mattresses and futons at The Futon Shop are free from animal products. Take this vegan Daisy Sectional Sofa, for example, which the website states is "made from Natural or Non-GMO Potato Based PLA Fiber, Natural or Organic latex and coconut coir handcrafted in California." It's worth noting charges may apply if shipping outside the US.

daisy-sofa

Daisy Sectional Sofa, $3,595.50, The Futon Shop

SHOP NOW

Made of natural coconut fibre and kapok, The Vegan Cocomax mattress offers extra firm support for a comfortable night. 

mattress

Vegan Cocomax Mattress, $1,126.64, The Futon Shop

SHOP NOW

Vegan Haven

It's in the name! Vegan Haven has ethical candles, recycled plastic homeware and vegan furs. This beautiful navy printed cushion is made from approximately 150 recycled plastic bottles and is ethically produced.

patterned-cushion

Recycled cushion, £45, Vegan Haven

SHOP NOW

Keep the cold winter weather at bay with this soft draught excluder. But fear not, it is covered with faux fur that comes in different colours.

draught-excluder

Draught excluder, £78, Vegan Haven

SHOP NOW

MORE: 4 simple ways to save £400 a year on your energy bills

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about design inspiration

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back