Decorating your home for autumn? Interior design trends for your star sign

Home interior trends not only change every year but also every season – and every star sign may have different preferences when it comes to their decor.

With the days getting shorter and the weather getting cooler, it's time to start decorating your home for autumn, whether that's embracing Halloween, adding autumnal colours or investing in seasonal wreaths. Sylvia James at Housetastic.co.uk has revealed what autumnal trends would suit each zodiac sign based on their personality traits. Keep scrolling to get inspiration...

Aries: 21 March – 19 April

Loud and proud (even when it comes to their homes), Aries should invest in a terrarium that promotes mindfulness and serves as a centrepiece.

According to Sylvia, they should get their hands on themed terrariums that they can alter each festive season.

Autumn terrarium, £90, Etsy

Taurus: 20 April – 20 May

A Taurus tends to spend most of their time deep in thought, so making their home into a haven complete with autumnal scatter cushions, weighted blankets and pumpkin-spiced candles is what Sylvia suggests – the perfect way to create a calming thinking environment.

Printed pillowcase, £5.60, La Redoute

Gemini: 21 May – 20 June

A home gym isn't just for lockdown for a Gemini! Sylvia said Geminians, known for being spontaneous and requiring constant mental stimulation, will love having a dedicated space in their home for HIIT workouts and weight training.

Dumbbell set, £59.99, Amazon

Cancer: 21 June – 22 July

Sentimental and loyal, those with a Cancer star sign should decorate their home (not just their staircase!) with gallery walls that are filled with images of their loved ones.

Photo frame set, £60, John Lewis

Leo: 23 July – 22 August

Drawn to the finer things in life? Fear not, Leos, you can bring that sense of luxury to your property through clashing prints, whether it's animal patterns or dainty florals with chrome.

Jungle print lampshade, £39, Made.com

Virgo: 23 August – 22 September

According to Sylvia, Virgos will make great plant parents. Known for their high standards, they are likely to adopt the indoor gardening trend and amass endless knowledge about their palms, bonsais, and cacti. If you can't go outside during the winter, bring nature indoors!

Indoor plants, £6.99, Amazon

Libra: 23 September – 22 October

A Libra is supposedly the sign that is most likely to change the whole of their interior season to season. Choosing a combination of modern and retro elements presents them with the opportunity to adapt their new furnishings to next seasons trends.

Dried garland, £19, Bloom

Scorpio: 23 October – 21 November

Houseproud Scorpios will throw all the current interior trends together and make them work. This Autumn, you are likely to see rattan, colour-popping and clashing textures all under a Scorpios roof.

Rattan bookshelf, £145, Oliver Bonas

Sagittarius: 22 November – 21 December

Lovers of the great outdoors, Sagittarians will embrace this seasons boho trend. A/W 21 will see them incorporate lanterns, tasselled blankets, and natural fabrics.

Tassel blanket, £24.99, Wayfair

Capricorn: 22 December – 19 January

Capricorns are self-confessed workaholics and most likely to be a millionaire, Sylvia said. Expect their home to be kitted out in the latest designers that reflect their bold personalities and unique style, such as luxe autumnal candles, seasonal wreaths, golden-toned velvets and leather chairs.

Autumn candle, £20, The White Company

Aquarius: 20 January 20 – 18 February

For Aquarians, a calm environment is key. Their home will be set up depending on the cycle of the moon – we're talking crystals, journals and salt lamps.

Himalayan salt lamp, £9.99, Amazon

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

A Pisces will turn their home into an autumnal dreamworld, changing it several times throughout the season, Sylvia said. From Halloween displays to seasonal wreaths, orange tones and pampas grass.

Halloween wreath, £20, John Lewis

