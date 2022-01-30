Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Bez's family The Happy Mondays dancer is a dad-of-three

He's known for his fun dance moves and maraca shaking in the band Happy Mondays, and now Bez (real name Mark Berry) is taking part in Dancing on Ice with professional ice skater Angela Egan.

It's an exciting year for Bez, who is getting married in September to his long term girlfriend. The TV personality is also a father-of-three children from a previous relationship.

On taking part in Dancing on Ice, Bez told Holly and Philip on This Morning: "At the moment it's more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don't know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!"

Meet the star's family below…

Bez's fiancée Firouzeh Razavi

Bez, 57, is engaged to be married to personal trainer and singer Firouzeh Razavi, 34, who he is thought to have started dating in 2014 and now lives with in Greater Manchester. Fizouzeh is in the metal band Control the Storm.

Bez and Fizouzeh's wedding is due to take place on 3 September this year and his best pal, Shaun Ryder, will be his best man.

Bez with his bride-to-be Firouzeh Razavi

The loved-up pair got engaged in a romantic mountain-top proposal, with Bez sharing a snap of the happy moment on his Instagram page.

He wrote: "My lovely Firouzeh said 'yes' and what a lovely day with my boys, close friends and Firouzeh’s family. Picnic and proposed on top of the mountain."

Bez's romantic marriage proposal

During an appearance on Lorraine, Bez said of the incredible day: "I was overcome by emotion myself, she was that taken aback she forgot to say if she was going to marry me or not.'

Bez's three children

Bez is dad to three sons from a previous relationship: Arlo, 30, Jack, 28, and Leo, 13.

Bez and his youngest son Leo

Speaking in The Guardian in 2015, Bez revealed that he was 26 when he first became a father.

He said: "I'm a hands-on dad and my two eldest boys are still very involved in my life and I have a good relationship with their mums. I'm also a grandad to Arlo’s little boy, Luca, which is a great experience because you’re looking at a little bundle who you are indirectly responsible for."

Bez added that he didn't want any more children at his age and having more would be "irresponsible".

Bez and son Arlo

While he prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, the star does sometimes share pictures of his children with his social media followers.

He posted this photo of his son Arlo in the past, telling fans: "Join my son, Arlo and I THIS Monday for a live stream event, supporting the local community @ FOD Lockdown Livestreams. We will be rocking out the tunes from 7pm!"

Bez's dogs Snoop and Yoko

Bez's cute sausage dogs are the true stars of his Instagram page and we can't get enough of his photos of them!

In December, he shared this adorable picture of pet Yoko in a tiara, saying: "Presenting the Queen of Christmas. Yoko."

Bez's dog Yoko

In another cute clip, Bez cuddled his two dogs in his arms while out for a walk, posting: "Happy Tuesday everybody! Just enjoying some fresh air with Snoop and Yoko."

