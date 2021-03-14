Faye Brookes' luxe apartment with boyfriend Joe has to be seen The Dancing on Ice competitor lives in Manchester

Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes lives in Manchester with her boyfriend and Barry's Bootcamp trainer, Joe Davies. The Coronation Street actress, who plays the role of Kate Connor on the ITV soap opera, often shares glimpses of the property on social media, and it's truly beautiful.

She redecorated the interiors in 2019, and recently told Cheshire Life that she doesn't intend on moving elsewhere since she has all of her family closeby, which she finds "comforting". Take a look inside…

SEE: The Dancing on Ice stars' beautiful homes UNVEILED

Faye Brookes' living room

Faye previously shared a picture of herself and boyfriend Joe in the living room, and inadvertently showed that it is decorated with light brown suede-effect walls and metallic bronze curtains, while furniture includes a button-back brown suede sofa, a brown furry throw, and string lights which Faye keeps positioned on the back of the settee.

READ: Holly Willoughby's £3million home might surprise you - see inside

VIEW: The Dancing on Ice stars' and judges' wedding and engagement photos revealed

Faye Brookes' bathroom

Faye shared a glimpse of both her bathroom and dining room in this photo of herself and her two pet dogs, Bao and Bear. The bathroom seen behind her is designed with half white tiled walls and half white paint, and a white wooden cupboard in one corner, while the dining room has wooden flooring and white walls, and a long wooden table with a matching bench in the middle.

RELATED: Inside the Dancing on Ice judges' stunning homes

Faye Brookes' bedroom

Faye's bedroom is deigned in a similar vein to her living room, with cream suede-effect walls, and a grey button-back headboard on her bed. She also has two bedside tables at either side, with large grey lamps set on top.

Faye was previously engaged to Gareth Gates, but the pair went their separate ways in August 2019, after being together for seven years.

They met while starring alongside one another in Legally Blonde The Musical.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.