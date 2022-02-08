Stacey Solomon debuts son Rex's epic bathroom – and why Zachary and Leighton don't have one The Loose Women star created a dinosaur themed room

Stacey Solomon's son Rex is one lucky little boy! The Loose Women star previously revealed she was creating a dinosaur-themed bathroom for the two-year-old, and she has been keeping her followers updated with the progress.

Proudly showing off the finished result, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the room is decorated with white wall tiles, a large bath, a glass shower screen with black panelling and mini dinosaur shapes, a black toilet and shelves holding dinosaur soaps and bath bombs – how cute!

As usual, a lot of the space has been masterminded by Stacey, who carried out impressive DIY work.

"Dino Bathroom Done. Rex you melt my whole heart. All that’s left to do is print these pictures and stick them on the wall to remember that face forever and ever! I’ve loved making Dino bathroom so so much.

"Sticking dino feet to the wall and making toilet roll holders out of T-Rex’s was the BEST. To the moon and back pickle. Can’t wait for all of the bath time fun before you grow up and start soap dodging like your big brothers. Now please stay obsessed with dinos for at least ten years," she wrote.

Her close friend Mrs Hinch was among the first to comment: "I just love this Stace. Rex’s little face says it all!! Well done mama xxx," while another added: "Unbelievably cool!!!"

During the renovation process, Stacey's followers were confused why her eldest two sons Zachary and Leighton hadn't been given themed bathrooms of their own. One asked: "Why does Rex get a themed bathroom and the other boys don't?" and Stacey replied: "Leighton is 10 this year and Zachary is 14. Neither of them wanted a theme in their bathroom (they share) they dodge that shower however they can."

She jokingly added: "Obviously you all know that Zachary is my favourite so this must be a new Wilma. Disclaimer I love them all the same."

The fact that her eldest sons share a bathroom could also be down to the layout of the house, known as Pickle Cottage. Their bedrooms were formerly one huge room that was divided in two when they moved in, with the help of Stacey's dad.

