Stacey Solomon has paid a lasting tribute to her late dog Theo in the garden of her family home, Pickle Cottage.

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's epic man cave at £1.2m cottage – and it's huge

The Loose Women star sadly lost her beloved pet pooch on Boxing Day. Despite admitting she said she has been "putting off" saying goodbye to Theo, Stacey sweetly set up a corner of the garden in memory of the 11-year-old chihuahua, who she affectionately nicknamed Fifi.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals home malfunction

Adding black pebbles around a heart-shaped candle inside her personalised dog bowl, she wrote: "We had a memory plaque made for Theo. She lays underneath the magnolia tree. The most beautiful tree in the garden but it never blooms for long enough just like you Theo. We miss you."

MORE: Laura Hamilton says sad goodbye to her stunning home – see before-and-after renovations

RELATED: Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage

Stacey revealed a sweet tribute to Theo in the garden of her home

Stacey placed the candle and bowl next to what used to be a glass jar holding Theo's food, which she filled with a bunch of beautiful white flowers. An engraved wooden sign also read: "Theo. Our darling Theo. We were so lucky to love you and we will never stop. Sweet dreams Fifi. 2010-2021."

The TV star's sausage dog, Peanut, sat facing towards the plaque, which Stacey said "broke her heart" since he has been finding it difficult to adjust to life without Theo.

The TV star lost her pet dog, Theo, on Boxing Day

"I pulled the bench over so I can sit and have a cuppa with her and Peanut just sat here looking at everything. He never just sits… He's so special. He really broke my heart this morning," Stacey continued.

Theo sadly passed away over the Christmas break in Stacey's arms, and the mother-of-four opened up about how she, fiancé Joe Swash, and their children were coping with the news.

"Sweet dreams Theo. The best friend we could have ever wished for," Stacey wrote. "Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty."

Stacey lives with Joe and her four children Leighton, Zachary, Rex and baby Rose in a Tudor-style home that is reportedly worth £1.2million. The garden boasts a Woodland Walk with a wooden swing and a barn area where she had originally hoped to host part of her wedding.

MORE: Mrs Hinch unveils impressive home feature just like Kate Middleton's

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.