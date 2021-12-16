Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage The star revealed all on Instagram

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Wednesday night to reveal her brand-new cream sofas before swiftly declaring that she has house rules to ensure they are kept looking spotless.

The Sort Your Life Out host shared a video of her latest lounge set-up with gorgeous 'teddy' sofas made from a shearling material.

Stacey explained: "I know it's all so cream in here and we have a thousand kids and animals but there are strict food rules in this room [laughing face emoji]."

The mum then went on to say that "everything is washable" as the covers zip right off and can go in the washing machine. So handy!

The star has opted for a brave sofa colour

Stacey has designed and upcycled the rest of the family home beautifully too, and she has shared the journey with her 4.9million Instagram followers.

Highlights include baby Rose's all-pink nursery and her jaw-dropping bathroom with a freestanding bath. The garden has also seen a big transformation with lots of jet washing and painting.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for the Loose Women star though who was forced to remove the wooden beam above her fireplace in her living room area following safety concerns.

The family had the beam removed following safety concerns

The previous fireplace featured a small black wood burner positioned in an alcove beneath a wooden beam, and Stacey explained: "I loved this beam, but it turned out it wasn't safe to keep so close to the fire."

Instead, her new fireplace is now built with a beautiful cream surround and cream tiles which Stacey grouted herself.

She added: "We decided to give it a surround instead because I loved my bedroom one so much. I bought it from the same place @fireplacefactory and it's all different cream stone colours, I love it. We got the burner properly serviced and cleaned before it went back in too and it looks brand new."

We think you'll agree, the room looks gorgeous!

