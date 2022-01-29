Stacey Solomon left in shock after unexpected moment at Pickle Cottage The Loose Women star has an affectionate name for her home

Stacey Solomon always thrills her fans when she shares updates on the ongoing refurbishments at her home, but she had some surprising news to share on Saturday.

The singer shared a clip on her Instagram Stories where she wandered into her kitchen to see how the new flooring was setting, but she was left shocked when she saw what resembled a crack running from the doorway all the way up to one of the walls. She initially suspected that a leak somewhere in the ceiling was to blame, but when she zoomed into the crack further, she realised that it was actually the footprints of a mouse.

In the caption, she explained: "Omg I snuck into the kitchen because I was desperate to see the floor and I was like… OH NOOOOOO what is that crack in the floor?

"It's not a crack it's tiny little mouse footprints. I know I probs shouldn't be laughing but why do I look at them and think they're adorable?"

She then jokingly added: "The cat is going to over the moon with this discovery," and added the crying with laughter and mouse emojis.

The star's kitchen appears to be coming along nicely, even though most of the walls were still stripped bare in the clips that she shared.

Stacey discovered the real culprit

But work had been done with a skylight and a chandelier hanging from it, and several other ceiling lights already in place.

The kitchen isn't the only room currently being renovated at her Essex home, affectionately nicknamed Pickle Cottage, as she's also revamping son Rex's bedroom.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share clips of the spacious room, which has been stripped of all fixtures and fittings, Stacey explained: "While we're doing the kitchen we're also doing Rex's bathroom because all the plumbing is directly below for the kitchen and we had to come up through here to change it all.

Her son was thrilled with the family's visitor

"So we've stripped it all out and this is the theme we're going for. I need to show you it in a better light because it's so cool."

Stacey has opted for a Jurassic Park theme for her youngest son, who loves dinosaurs. She has chosen distressed wooden floor panels to tie in with the theme and told fans she is "going to add some Jurassic Park tones to it for Rex".

Meanwhile, matte black accessories including a tap and shower will complete the look. We can't wait to see it all when it's done!

