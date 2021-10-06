Jennifer Garner gives glimpse inside living room to reveal favorite books

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

In a series of videos the Yes Day star shared on her Instagram Story, Jennifer listed five books that she said are her favorite reads at the moment and detailed why she wants fans to try them out.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's dreamy $14m LA mansion near Ben Affleck – inside

As she did, she revealed a glimpse of her living room. In the background, her white fireplace is visible, which was topped with a plant and plenty of books.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner showcases living room stocked with books

"There are a few new books that just came out that I’m super excited about and I want to share with you," she began before showing off her copy of The Five Lost Superpowers: Why We Lost Them and How to Get Them by Corina Chase.

PHOTOS: Ben Affleck's huge £13m mansion could be a show home

"That’s my bestie. I can’t believe you wrote a book," she continued.

The Five Lost Superpowers, $12.99, Amazon

She then moved on to Feeding the Soul by Tabitha Brown. "I am listening to this book on Audible with my kids and I also have it here to underline things. We just need her wisdom and her humor and her sweetness. Opening up and not being afraid to have conversations. I just love you Tabitha," the mom-of-three said.

Next up was No Cure for Being Human by Kate Bowler. "She’s unapologetic about being human. It’s not pretty being human but faith will lift you. Thank you for this Kate."

Jennifer revealed her top five favorite newly released books

Then, she gave a sweet tribute to fellow actress Gabrielle Union, who recently released her candid memoir follow-up You Got Anything Stronger?

"I don’t know if you’ve read Gabrielle Union’s first book We’re Going to Need More Wine, but this is an awesome follow-up," she said. "You’re a really good writer Gabrielle. You Got Anything Stronger?, Highly recommend. It’s funny, wise, touching, and empowering."

You Got Anything Stronger?, $21.99, Amazon

And lastly, she had a book recommendation for kids too. “My friend Tyler Peck has written such a fun book for middle graders, Katarina Ballerina and the Victory Dance. If you have a little ballerina this is awesome to read aloud or for them to read to themselves.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.