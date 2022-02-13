Snoop Dogg's luxury mega-mansion he bought for a bargain The Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer lives in Los Angeles

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Snoop Dogg lives in a luxury mega-mansion in Diamond Bar, California – but the rapper is so secretive about his property, he's never offered fans a glimpse inside.

What we do know about the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer's abode is that he picked it up for the bargain price of $720,000 back in 1998 and it has more than doubled in price, estimated to be worth a whopping $1.7m today.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features nearly 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on more than 2.8 acres of land in the gated community known as County Estates.

Photos obtained by Urban Splatter reveal the extensive exterior of the home that also features a huge swimming pool, spa, and an outdoor basketball court.

Snoop's house hasn't always felt like his little slice of paradise though. In 2018, he found himself in a legal battle following some renovations to his family home.

Snoop has only shared peeks inside his recording studio

The rapper hired professional contractors to perform some upgrades to the property, but he was left so unhappy with the work that he sued them for $500,000, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The website claimed that Snoop said the company "failed to perform all work as promised, failed to pay subcontractors and failed to satisfy regulatory requirements".

Despite the amount of space his home offers, Snoop snapped up a second property on the same street which he turned into a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Snoop is just one hip hop legend performing at the Super Bowl

The two-story home, he affectionately calls 'The Chuuuch', used to have three bedrooms but is now used solely to make music.

Unlike his home, Snoop has given fans peeks inside the high-tech studio, which features multiple conference rooms, flatscreen TVs, and gaming consoles – basically the ultimate man-cave.

