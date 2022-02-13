Kelly Ripa shares intimate photo from never-before-seen bedroom with husband Mark Consuelos The Live With Kelly and Ryan host revealed all to her Instagram followers

Kelly Ripa, 51, gave fans a look at her nightly routine on Saturday as she shared a sweet selfie of her and her husband Mark Consuelos, 50, in bed together.

SEE: Kelly Ripa's Hamptons home looks like a holiday villa

The presenter snapped a picture of them cosied up under the covers in bed, but it wasn't romantic at all as their two dogs had joined them in bed and sat right between the pair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa recalls heartbreaking moment with youngest son

"Dogs in the bed," Kelly simply captioned the picture, tagging her husband in it who didn't look too impressed to be in the picture but did muster up a slight smile.

Kelly and her husband Mark got in bed with their two dogs

Their two dogs are called Lena and Chewie, and they feature heavily on Kelly's Instagram page, especially now all her children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, have flown the nest.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son turns heads with athletic new college photo

WOW: Kelly Ripa sizzles in yellow swimsuit in flashback photo with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly and Ryan have temporarily relocated to be closer to their son Joaquin, who's attending the University of Michigan as part of the wrestling programme.

Kelly has already revealed snaps of their current living quarters to her 3.1million-strong Instagram following, including the chic lounge space. However, it's the first look we've had inside their private bedroom at this property and it's looking pretty chic. There are signature white sheets, and Mark's black bedside dresser is in full view which has been jazzed up with a white ceramic lamp.

Their pets are allowed on the bed at home too

It looks like the pooches are certainly getting used to their new surroundings, climbing into bed just as they do at the couple's main home back in New York.

Kelly and Ryan usually reside at a $27million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan which impresses fans every time they show glimpses inside. It has a jaw-dropping foyer which could belong in a five-star hotel and the décor throughout is immaculate.

Their marital bedroom at home is another level of glamour with decadent gold wallpaper, a huge headboard behind the bed and chandelier lights.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.