Kelly Ripa reveals never-before-seen spaces at $27m family home The Live with Kelly and Ryan host lives in New York

From her picture-perfect rooftop terrace to her luxury bedroom, Kelly Ripa often shows off her incredible New York home on Instagram, but on Tuesday she revealed two never-before-seen spaces inside the stunning $27million home.

GALLERY: Tour Kelly Ripa's epic family home

Kelly shares her residence with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Michael, Lola, Joaquin as well as two pet dogs, and fans have now been allowed to see inside Mark's mammoth walk-in wardrobe and their unbelievably grand hallway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shows off more of bedroom than ever before

The new pictures were taken for very good reason, as their youngest child, 18-year-old Joaquin, headed off to his high school prom. Both Kelly and Mark proudly posted snapshots on their Instagram accounts, showing their son getting dressed up and posing outside alongside his prom date Melissa.

Mark Consuelos has an impressive closet

READ: 5 surprising facts about Kelly Ripa's wedding to Mark Consuelos

READ: Kelly Ripa's go-to home workout revealed - and it sounds amazing!

Mark was photographed fixing his son's tie while they both stood inside of his huge walk-in wardrobe. The space features double height rails, built-in shelves and handy in-wardrobe lights. If this is Mark's, we can only imagine how impressive Kelly's is!

The family have an incredible hallway

While fans have already seen inside the couple's hotel-worthy foyer, this is the first time their hallway has been shown online. Kelly and Mark posed for a photograph with their youngest son with their grand staircase behind them. The high-shine tiled floor and marble stairs add to the high spec finish of the space, and the impressive chandelier in their entrance way can be seen through a white framed arched doorway.

The terrace at their New York home made a great backdrop for photographs

The prom couple also took advantage of Kelly and Mark's idyllic rooftop terrace for some special photographs. They smiled for the camera in front of a backdrop of city buildings and flourishing trees.

The 7,796-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and the interiors are incredibly lavish. The value of their townhouse is believed to be $27million - twenty times more expensive than the average Manhattan home, which sells for $1.345million.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.