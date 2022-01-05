Brooklyn Beckham's $10.5million home's zen feature like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have kept much of their home under wraps since purchasing the property in June 2021, but it is said to have some very relaxing features that promote wellness, similar to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Victoria and David Beckham's son and his fiancée – who got engaged in July 2020 – live in a $10.5million (£7.8million) Beverly Hills mansion that not only boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a yoga room and a juice bar, but also a sauna, a steam room, and a white crystal quartz massage room.

The mansion was designed by the OM Wellness Group and reportedly aims "to promote the ultimate wellness lifestyle experience with the highest level of design", which includes plenty of crystals. Another example is the smoky quartz crystal quartz in the entrance hall, which Nicola and Brooklyn were pictured next to shortly after moving in.

Similarly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have worked to make their $14.8million (£11million) Montecito home into a relaxing, zen retreat, complete with a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna and a massage room, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the royal couple made a virtual appearance from their living room for a special edition of TIME100 Talks, revealing a celestine crystal on a dresser positioned against the wall.

The celestine stone is believed to be "best used for pursuing spiritual strength" and "gaining understanding and promoting inner peace". It is also "used as a focus point of meditation, prayer or mindfulness".

The Duke and Duchess showed off their celestine crystal the living room

A white crystal has also been spotted on her desk in Meghan's home office.

As well as touting crystals for their healing properties, Meghan is a long-standing proponent of spiritual practices including meditation and yoga.

In her former lifestyle blog The Tig, she affirmed that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world". She continued: "I can't put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me… I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with that."

Elsewhere, Meghan and Harry's home has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house, a library, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a wine cellar and a billiards room with a wet bar.

