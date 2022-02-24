Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal exciting home update - see picture Not long to go!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are close to moving into their dream property a year after beginning construction on it.

The couple have been updating their fans on their joint Instagram account dedicated to their home updates and have often called upon them for advice.

On Wednesday, however, Mark shared a rare photo of his wife Michelle as they chose the perfect marble for different parts of their house - and some fans were concerned about her outfit of choice.

In the picture, which was probably taken during the summer, Michelle can be seen standing in front of a huge slab of marble.

Michelle looked gorgeous in the throwback snap

The Our Girl star looked as stunning as ever in jeans, a strapless flowery top, a brown bag and matching sandals - a look very appropriate for summery days and not February, as many fans noticed.

"What an experience this is... Visiting @graniteslabsuk to choose marble for different parts of the house," Mark began telling his followers.

He continued: "We so strongly advise doing this, they have marbles from all over the world and colours you wouldn't even believe. We spent hours choosing different pieces for different parts of the house that @sharpstone_granite_ltd will fabricate and fit."

Fans loved the update and were quick to advice the couple on the best option for their house – but not before commenting that Michelle was not dressed for the current weather.

Mark shared several sneak peeks with fans via his Stories

"More importantly is @michkeegan mad! We're in the middle of a storm and she's dressed like she's still on her hols," one wrote without realising it was a throwback photo from sunnier days.

"Does @michkeegan know something we don't? are you having a heatwave down south??" asked another.

Others simply advised the couple based on their past experiences. "Marble is beautiful but so easily stained and damaged. Our builder put it in our kitchen and if you knock something out the cupboard it chips. And if you put a wet glass done of wine or juice it stains. Make sure you put it somewhere with less traffic," one told them.

Another simply added: "Stunning. Looking forward to seeing which one you choose."

