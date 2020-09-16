Jodie Comer stuns in bare-faced swimsuit selfie during Irish staycation The Killing Eve star has been lying low

Jodie Comer made us all green with envy when she shared a rare holiday picture. The Killing Eve star revealed she had been lying low in Ireland – and had even braved a swim in the freezing cold sea during her trip.

Going make-up free for her day at the beach, the 27-year-old star highlighted her natural beauty as she took a cheeky selfie from the pebbled shore. Wearing a plunging black swimsuit, Jodie was seen with a towel wrapped around her to keep warm following her dip.

She simply captioned the snap: "Thanks a mil Ireland. X".

Jodie shared a makeup-free selfie from the beach in Ireland

Jodie also shared a series of beautiful landscape images, including her view from the top of a cliff and one of the post-swim goosebumps on her legs.

The Doctor Foster star's followers rushed to comment on her post, enthusing how amazing and wholesome her trip looked.

One shared, "Looks so refreshing (and also a little cold)", while another wrote, "Wow. Looks like BLISS Hope you had fun out there!!".

The Killing Eve star's holiday looked blissful

Jodie has been quiet on social media since picking up the Best Actress award for her role as Villanelle at 2020 TV Choice Awards earlier this month.

She beat off stiff competition from the likes of Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Our Girl's Michelle Keegan.

In July, Jodie made lockdown look impossibly glam when she shared a snap of herself toasting the virtual TV BAFTAs from her Liverpool home.

Jodie raised a glass to the TV BAFTAs from home this summer

Wearing a gorgeous mixed print midi dress with a low-cut neckline, she tossed her head back as she posed with a glass of champagne.

The actress – who lost out to Glenda Jackson for the Leading Actress accolade – joked: "BAFTA is looking a little different this year…."

