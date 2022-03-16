Interior Design Masters and 7 more shows to watch for homes inspiration Discover the best property shows to watch now

Interior Design Masters is back on our screens for season three, with a new influx of budding designers in the running to land a life-changing contract.

If you can't get enough of the BBC One show and want more interior design and property inspiration, we've rounded up seven more must-watch shows from Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer's long-running hit Location, Location, Location to star-studded home organisation from Netflix's Get Organised with The Home Edit.

Your Home Made Perfect

Angela Scanlon helps homeowners visualise their home's potential in virtual reality in Your Home Made Perfect. Each week, two architects pitch their designs to transform problematic properties into incredible homes, before we see their sketches develop in real life. Catch up on previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Kirsty & Phil's Love It or List It

It's the age-old question when you encounter problems in your home – should you renovate or relocate? In this Channel 4 show, Kirstie Allsopp strives to help families fix the problems in their homes, while Phil Spencer shows them the potential properties they could live in, before asking the big question – Love It or List It? Available to watch on All4.

Selling Sunset

Even if we don't quite have the budget for the multi-million dollar houses featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset, it's still well worth a watch for some dream property inspiration (and a dose of drama among the team at the Oppenheim Group).

The show has been such a hit the cast are already filming season five, and it has sparked spin-off shows such as Selling the OC, which will follow real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim's bid to expand the business into California's Orange County. Available to binge watch on Netflix now.

Location, Location, Location

A fan favourite for over 20 years, if you've never watched Location, Location, Location before, you've got a lot to catch up on! The series shows Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp as they help prospective buyers to find their dream homes, offering a fascinating insight into the property market in the process. Catch up on the latest episodes on All4.

Grand Designs

Another long-running Channel 4 show, Grand Designs showcases some of the most ambitious building projects in the UK, with memorable episodes including the conversion of a disused water tower into a historic family home, and the restoration of a castle into a beautiful home. Catch up on the latest episodes on All4.

Get Organised with The Home Edit

Providing a sneak peek inside the homes of stars including Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and Eva Longoria, Get Organised with The Home Edit is a must-watch for anyone looking for motivation and tips to declutter their own homes. Catch up on season one on Netflix now before the show returns for a second season on 1 April.

Changing Rooms

Laurence Llewellyn Bowen's show Changing Rooms made a comeback in 2021 after almost 20 years, and it is as much of a must-watch as ever. The series follows DIYers attempting to renovate a room in each other's houses to a strict deadline. Will they deliver the goods and meet their brief? Head to All4 to watch the series and find out.

