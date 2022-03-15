How to create a chic monochrome kitchen like Frankie Bridge and the Beckhams Get the celeb-approved look in your kitchen

From the Beckhams' all-black kitchen at their £31million London home to Frankie Bridge’s recent monochrome kitchen renovation, there’s no denying the timeless appeal of shades of black, white and grey in the kitchen - and the look is certainly a celeb favourite.

GALLERY: 30 astounding celebrity kitchens

If you’re inspired to make a move to the dark side with your own interiors, you will find that black and white is anything but boring, with different patterns and textures helping to create a sophisticated and impactful space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

The design experts at Magnet have shared their expert advice on how to achieve the luxurious monochrome effect in your kitchen, just like David and Victoria Beckham, from the addition of simple accessories, to a full black and white statement kitchen.

Try monochrome accessories

Whether you’re committing to a full monochrome kitchen, or simply looking to give your taps and handles a well-deserved revamp, black is a tried and tested colour that looks truly chic. With more and more people experimenting with their interiors, matt black hardware has seen a spike in popularity, with a +70% increase in Google searches for ‘matt black door handles’ in the last 12 months. Pair with white cupboard doors for a striking monochrome look.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge's dreamy kitchen is pristine

Matt black also works well for taps and is a more stylish alternative to a simple silver. If matt black isn’t for you but you want to stick with a monochrome theme throughout, why not opt for a gun metal coloured tap instead?

White worktops can provide a good contrast to black cabinets

A kitchen worktop is easily one of the most prominent features in the room, and it’s a great place to start when creating your monochromatic upgrade. For a striking look, contrast your units with the colour of the worktop; black units paired with a dazzling white worktop, or vice versa, will certainly catch the eye.

If you’re looking for a softer look, introduce different textures and think about using natural materials such as marble, granite, quartz or ceramic, which will help break up block colour and create design features.

Commit to a full monochrome makeover

If you want your whole kitchen to scream monochrome, ensuring the units fall into the colour scheme is key. Two tone kitchens are ideal if you can’t decide on just one colour and will help to offset the harshness of a full black or white kitchen.

SHOP: 10 multi-purpose kitchen gadgets you'll find on Amazon

Incorporate neutral tones within your kitchen in the flooring or furniture to soften the overall look. By weaving in tones of cream and brown, it ensures no harsh contrasts, but allows the monochrome effect to shine through.

Frankie Bridge's kitchen is decorated in shades of black, grey and white

Styling a monochrome kitchen

Whilst the bigger, more stand out features of a kitchen are important, it’s the finishing touches that make the space truly yours. From gallery walls to plants and trinkets, the little decorative items we incorporate into our kitchens are what show off our personality.

David and Victoria Beckham have a black kitchen in their London home

Use of pattern can amplify a space and make it feel more homely, whether that’s beautiful tiling or a geometric rug, all of which work well in black and white. If the monochromatic hues of the kitchen feel a bit too harsh, offset with plants and greenery to freshen up the space.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.