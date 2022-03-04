Accent chairs are trending - here are 30 of our favourites for your living space

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cream interiors may set alarm bells ringing among those who fear dropping red wine on the furniture, and making statement accent chairs a statement for the wrong reason.

But cream boucle chairs are all the craze - even Kim Kardashian has them, and with four children; North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago - that is no mean feat.

In a recent interview with Vogue the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave viewers a tour of her California mansion, which boasted a neutral colour palette, minimalist decor, cream sofas and loveseats. So now we want cream accent chairs and sofas à la the Skims founder.

However, accent chairs are not for the faint hearted, so for those who want to go bolder with the colour, and really make the accent chair a focal point in your home, there is a huge variety on the market to shop now.

From MADE to Homebase, we have sifted through to find the best accent chairs you can snuggle into with a book and a glass of…something clear after a long day in the office.

While some may wish to go for the on-trend textured boucle fabric, others may prefer a soft linen, fabric, velvet or leather in a neutral tone, while others may be wishing for a matching pouffe too.

Best cream boucle accent chairs

MADE.com

For those looking to add a touch of luxury into their home, MADE is the shopping destination to head to.

While there are a whole host of accent chairs, loveseats, armchairs, and showstopping furniture pieces, the Isadora, which is a cocoon-shaped design to take pride of place in your lounge or spare room.

Isadora, £675, MADE

Sofology

Sofology shoppers are spoilt for choice when it comes to investing in furniture to make their house a home. But one of our firm favourites on our wish list is the Nest.

The Nest design is everything you look for in a statement item of furniture, it looks the part, is comfortable, and sturdy, but also a great feature to have in the home.

The Sofology Nest, £599, Sofology

Next

Next is a trusted brand for those looking for stylish but long-lasting furniture and home interiors.

The Stella Accent Chair has the added touch of luxury with the gold finish legs and the scallop-like seam detailing.

Stella Accent Chair With Gold Finish Legs, £299, Next

J.D. Williams

J.D. Williams has also delivered on the cream accent chair memo, with the Esme Teddy Accent Chair.

This design boasts deep foam-filled seats, with a curved back for support, which also feels like you’re being hugged, while the stitch detailing and gold metal legs add that extra touch of detail we are on board with and need to glam up a neutral home.

Esme Teddy Accent Chair, £199, J.D. Williams

Soho Home

Soho Home's vast array of interiors provides the majority of our style inspiration, and if we could we would have an entire Soho Home of our own - but, for the mean time we will have to keep dreaming.

Those looking to invest in a true showstopping centrepiece, Soho Home's uber chic boucle chair is a must have, and our personal favourite.

Garret Chair, £1,695, Soho Home

Olivia's

Olivia's is a popular shopping destination for stunning homeware pieces, and though it can be on the pricey side those investment pieces are well worth it.

Narrowing down your choice from love seats, occasional chairs to rotating armchairs is difficult, but we think the Liang & Eimil Flex Boucle Sand Occasional Chair is giving us major Kim K vibes.

Liang & Eimil Flex Boucle Sand Occasional Chair, £1476, Olivia's

Best cream tub accent chairs

Homebase

Those looking for a more affordable cream boucle chair will be impressed by Homebase’s selection of items, which look very similar to more expensive dupes.

It is a chic design, and we personally love the contrast legs, to create the popular Scandi look.

Tori Tub Boucle Chair, £135, Homebase

Dunelm

Looking for a simple, yet classic, statement armchair, with an affordable price tag that is easy on the purse strings? Dunelm has delivered.

This chic boucle design has a higher back for the necessary support, as well as sturdy legs.

Eddie Sandstone Sherpa Tub Chair, £149, Dunelm

Cult

Cult has a whole host of furniture items, and a variety of cream boucle designs at that. From ottomans to accent chairs, there is bound to be something to suit every roon in your home to create the Scandi vibe.

Effie Accent Chair, £359, Cult

Best cream rotating accent armchairs

DFS

Looking for an accent chair with a difference? This Swivel Accent Chair is the must have.

This snug design resembles a cocoon chair, but has the added addition that it rotates, so you can settle into the seat, and angle your chair to the exact spot you feel comfortable.

Long Beach: Swivel Accent Chair, £649, DFS

Wayfair

Wayfair is an affordable retailer for those looking to decorate their home, or add some finishing touches.

For those looking to follow the cream colour scheme, a textured design, but an alternative to boucle, which is a trend right now, and a large design to really snuggle into, Wayfair's Rochefort is for you.

Rochefort 120Cm Wide Tufted, £539.99, Wayfair

Choice Furniture Superstore

Choice Furniture Superstore has a huge sale on furniture, which you will not want to miss.

From accent chairs to home office essentials, and everything in between.

Teddy White Armless Accent Chair, £299, Choice Furniture Superstore

Best cream loveseat and snuggler armchairs

Loaf

Loaf is another firm favourite shopping destination for home essentials, from sofas to arm chairs and accent chairs, as well as love seats, and much more.

For those looking for optimum comfort the Layabout Chair Squidger is well worth the money, and it is exactly what it says on the tin - a “squidgy” chair to lay about in. What more could we want?

Layabout Chair Squidger, £795, Loaf

Sofa.com

Sofa.com allows you to truly get creative with your interiors, so you can select the exact fabric, colour, and additional details, such as buttons, to suit your home.

Patrick Loveseat, £1,515, Sofa.com

Snug

A loveseat, or snuggler, is ideal for those looking to carve out a cosy corner in your home.

The design aims to seat at least two people, or more, depending on the size.

The Rebel, £899, Snug

Furniture Village

A Snuggler chair is an ideal style for those looking for a larger design when it comes to accent chairs.

This design comes in various colours and fabrics, and though it doesn't recline, the back of the seat is set back enough for you to relax in after a long day.

Uniqa Fabric Snuggler Chair, £845, Furniture Village

Best cocktail accent armchairs

Wayfair

Wayfair is the one stop shop when buying home and garden furniture, accessories, and everything in between.

The Cocktail Chair is a super chic armchair perfectly placed in reaching distance to your drinks trolley, in the lounge, spare room, or even the hallway.

Beazer 71Cm Wide Tufted Cocktail Chair, £489.99, Wayfair

Swoon

Swoon has a collection of armchairs, sofas, sofa beds and footstools, so you can shop stand out pieces, as well as full sets.

What we love about the Juno Armchair is it can be placed in any room in the home, and perfectly placed by the drinks trolley.

Juno Armchair, £399, Swoon

Loaf

Loaf shoppers are spoilt for choice when it comes to seleecting a sofa, ro accent armchair, as there are plenty of fabrics, and colours to complement any home decor.

Sugar Bum Armchair, £1585, Loaf

Sofa.com

We were impressed by Sofa.com's Loveseat, but the Ginger Armchair is ideal for those looking for a cream item of furniture, but on a smaller scale to fit in smaller areas, or for those with smaller spaces.

Ginger Armchair, £770, Sofa.com

Alternative accent armchairs

M&S

For those looking for something a little more subtle, and not so overbearing, especially if you have limited space, M&S’ Maya Cane Accent Chair could be the answer.

This design is super chic, with its neutral colours, and super affordable.

Maya Cane Accent Chair, £229, M&S

John Lewis

For those looking for a cosy area ot settle down in after a long day, John Lewis' Cove armchair is just the ticket.

If the title of the chair - Cove - doesn't give you cosy vibes, then the fact it has plush arm rests and back rest, as well as a deep design for you to recline in, might convince you.

Cove Armchair Midnight Blue, £349, John Lewis

Anthropologie

An accent chair is one way to make a statement, but a printed design is just that next level up.

For those who have a muted colour palette throughout the home, but looking for something to add that little pop of colour, or for those who are more adventurous with their home decor, you can't help but be impressed with the printed armchair from Anthropologie.

Rug-Printed Accent Chair, £1,298, Anthropologie

Arighi Bianchi

Arighi Bianchi is the go-to shopping destination for many celebrities, including Vicky Pattison, and many more.

Whether you are shopping for a new sofa, accent chair, or love seat, this shopping destination has something for everyone's style, space and budget.

Parker Knoll Hoxton Armchair, £1357, Arighi Bianchi

Dwell

Yes, you read that right. Dwell has an almighty sale on with huge discounts across the sitewide, including accent chairs.

Whether you place the chunky armchair in a corner of your lounge, spare bedroom, or in the hallway, it will soon become your most prized possession you won't want to leave the home - or the seat.

Bergen Armchair, £469, Dwell

The Range

Looking for the full set to fill that void in your lounge? The Range has you covered, as it is offering shoppers the chance to get an accent chair and footstool for a reasonable price, we think.

Lounge Chair and Footstool, £329.99, The Range

Aldi

For those looking to update their home to look a little more modern, but on a budget, Aldi is the place to shop.

The bargain supermarket has a whole host of deals to shop online and in store, including this designer looking accent chair.

Grey Shell Accent Chair, £109.99, Aldi

Oliver Bonas

From cards and clothes to creative artwork and bold furniture, Oliver Bonas has it all, whether you are treating yourself or someone else.

The vast array of accent armchairs are beyond impressive; not only does Oliver Bonas offer a variety of styles, but also shapes, fabrics, and colours too. From cream boucle designs to vibrant velvet.

Velvet Pale Rose Pink Tub Chair, £445, Oliver Bonas

Habitat

For those looking for an accent chair with extra room, this boxy design is a no brainer.

Habitat’s Julien Armchair features wide arms wide, sturdy contrast legs, covered in luxe velvet material.

Habitat Julien Velvet Armchair, £400, Argos

Von Haus

Jewel tones are the go-to colour palette for those wanting to add a pop of colour and brightness to your interior, and Von Haus has created an eyecatching centrepiece.

The contrast between the orange velvet and dark wooden chair legs, makes this a sure must-have in the home.

Bond Velvet Accent Chair, £279.99, Von Haus

