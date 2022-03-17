﻿
yellowstone-cast

Yellowstone star lists jaw-dropping Malibu mansion for $99.5m – see inside

The Yellowstone actress played Victoria Jenkins

Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek is swapping one beachside estate for another after listing her incredible Malibu mansion for a whopping $99.5million.

MORE: Yellowstone announces major change for season five and fans will be thrilled

The TV star – who played Victoria Jenkins in season one of the hit show – and her husband, retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, are offloading their sprawling coastal home after purchasing a $45million abode in Hawaii. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the first Yellowstone prequel series 1883?

According to the LA Times, Barret and her husband are hoping to bag just under $100m for the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom, 7,450-square-foot villa that spans across more than three acres.

If they do get their asking price, then it's more than double the $45million they paid for the property back in 2018, according to public records.

MORE: Everything you need to know about new Yellowstone spinoff series 1932

MORE: 1883 cast and their families: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott and more

The luxury home once belonged to Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber and is situated directly on the ultra-private El Sol Beach. 

 

The home boasts stunning ocean views

The secluded two-story home sits behind a gate with a long driveway and features a media room, living room, den, dining room, gourmet kitchen, and gym with vaulted ceilings.

According to online listings, the estate benefits from a "chic style and serene setting with the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow".

yellowstone-barret-swatek-home

The spacious property has a 'serene setting'

The "flow" is certainly helped by the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that let in plenty of natural light thanks to the panoramic views.

There is also a wraparound terrace on the top floor of the home that includes a fire pit and overlooks the spectacular ocean views.

yellowstone-barret-swatek-home-bathroom

The spa-like master bathroom has an attached walk-in closet

The master bedroom features a fireplace, a separate sitting area, two bathrooms, and a walk-in closet.

There are also three other en-suite bedrooms, one of which has its own private entrance and kitchen.

yellowstone-barret-swatek-home-kitchen

The home also boasts a gourmet kitchen

Outside is just as glamorous and boasts a tennis court, swimming pool, spa, pristine lawns, a meditation deck, and a cabana with a fireplace.

There is also a private path to the beach and what the listing describes as "sunrise-to-sunset ocean views".

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about yellowstone

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back