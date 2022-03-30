Katy Perry selling stunning $19.5m family home - see inside Katy shares the home with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is selling her beautiful Beverly Hills home for $19.5million, five years after she bought it.

GALLERY: Inside Katy Perry's pristine $32million homes

The 37-year-old shares the five bedroom, five bathroom estate with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, and even appeared on American Idol from her living room during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry reveals a look inside her Beverly Hills kitchen

The property offered Katy and her family plenty of privacy, thanks to its secluded location tucked away along a quarter mile-long driveway with huge gates for security.

According to listings held by Hilton & Hyland, it sits amid "a forest of parkland" and spans 5,500 square feet, with a garden featuring an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, vast lawns and a treehouse, along with private hiking trails.

Katy Perry's Beverly Hills home previously featured on American Idol

Inside, meanwhile, there is a skylight-topped foyer and a living room that boasts beautiful views of the grounds, and a gym with a sauna and cold plunge pool.

MORE: Katy Perry sparks pregnancy reports - but fans are divided

Katy has previously revealed glimpses inside the white kitchen, which has a huge T-shaped island, and the chic blue library on social media.

The garden has an infinity edge swimming pool and spa

The singer also previously showcased a covered terrace overlooking the pool at the back of the house, along with a sneak peek inside Daisy’s nursery shortly before she was born in summer 2020.

RELATED: Katy Perry reveals a rare look inside her Beverly Hills home

Katy also owned a second home in the neighbourhood which she sold for $7.5million in 2021. Orlando also owns a property in Beverly Hills which he has unsuccessfully tried to sell several times in the last three years.

Last year, the couple splashed out $14.2million on a nine-acre estate in Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to in 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.