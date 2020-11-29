Katy Perry shares glimpse inside huge garden at home with baby Daisy The American Idol judge lives in Beverly Hills with fiancé Orlando Bloom and baby daughter Daisy

Katy Perry has a beautiful home in Beverly Hills where she will be raising her newborn baby daughter Daisy Dove, who she welcomed in August with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Shortly after Daisy's arrival, the American Idol judge shared a rare glimpse inside her sprawling garden at the property, after revealing her baby's latest gift that had been sent to her.

Taking to Instagram, the Smile hitmaker shared a photo of a gorgeous red pram embellished with Minnie Mouse ears, which had been sent to her from Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott.

There was also a large Moschino shopping bag in the seat of the pram, which no doubt had a gift inside for the new mum.

Since Daisy's arrival, Katy and Orlando have been inundated with well wishes from their fans and famous friends.

Katy Perry shared a glimpse inside her stunning garden in Beverly Hills

The celebrity couple also received a beautiful bouquet of white roses from Beyoncé, while Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi sent Daisy a sweet unicorn dressing gown, complete with a gold horn.

"Thank you uncle Lionel and aunty Lisa," Katy wrote alongside a photo of the gift, which was pictured inside her walk-in wardrobe.

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her daddy’s finger.

Baby Daisy received a cute dressing gown from Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

Daisy is Orlando's second child, who is also a dad to son Flynn, nine, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy in August

Orlando recently opened up about Flynn's reaction to finding out he would have a new sibling in an interview published in HELLO! magazine.

"Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda so although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

Orlando later revealed that Flynn was very good with his little sister during an appearance on The Ellen Show shortly after Daisy was born. The doting dad also revealed that his baby looked just like him, but with Katy's blue eyes.

Katy and Orlando are enjoying every moment with daughter Daisy

Katy and Orlando are yet to share any pictures of Daisy and are likely to raise her out of the spotlight, although the new mum recently revealed an adorable "Daisy Dove" name necklace that she wore during a recent video on social media.

