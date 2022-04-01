Tour Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley's on-trend pastel home

Dave and Shirley Griffiths have been appearing on Gogglebox since 2015, and despite seeing their cosy home every single week, there are definitely spaces you haven't seen on television before.

The couple, who have been married for over 45 years, live in Caerphilly, Wales with their pet dogs Rupert and Bleu. When they're not being filmed relaxing on a brown leather couch and tartan armchair, the stars have a beautiful property where they spend time with their two children Simon and Gemma. Take a look around…

Dave and Shirley's living room

Perhaps the most well-known room of their home, Dave and Shirley's living room is decorated with pale blue paint, brown tartan curtains and wooden furniture, with a fluffy pink cushion emblazoned with the word 'cosy' on the sofa.

They have a black bricked-up fireplace and wooden floors which were revealed in a cute photo of Bleu.

Another image shows dark brown leather sofas and floral curtains with a door leading into the kitchen.

Dave and Shirley's kitchen-diner

The simplicity of the white cabinets and wooden work surfaces are offset with the patterned wall tiles which follow a blue and yellow colour scheme.

The open-plan room has pastel blue walls and vaulted ceilings with wooden beams and a skylight to let in lots of natural light. As the couple posed for a selfie, they showed off their cream wall unit complete with vintage signs, family photos and a sign that reads, 'Home.'

Shirley was pictured in the dining room as she showed off her impressive cake. A wooden table sits underneath the wall unit, surrounded by pink floral chairs.

Dave and Shirley's garden

The couple appeared to have a dance party in their garden one evening – luckily, there is a large enclosed patio area! There are also a selection of plants and a raised step with an outdoor table and chairs.

Another snap showed white fences and a section of artificial grass, which Dave revealed he wasn't very pleased with. "@tesco can you explain why 5 rolls of artificial grass bought at your caerphilly store all from the same box have a distinct colour difference, really annoyed await your explanation," he wrote.

