Goldie Hawn is ageless in emotive new video from her spectacular garden in LA The First Wives Club star has an incredible home in Los Angeles

Goldie Hawn has shared an important message on social media to mark World Mental Health Day, and she looked sensational while doing so.

The First Wives Club star took to Instagram on Sunday to address fans from her garden in LA.

Kate Hudson's mom looked stylish in a spaghetti strap dress as she addressed viewers about how vital it is to look after their mental health.

In the footage, Goldie said: "Today is World Mental Health Day. and I want to say one of the many things we could possess in our lifetime is some level of happiness.

"A way to be able to feel better about who we are, and to understand our brain. I think that if we put a focus on the importance of mental health and mental fitness for all of us we can have a much more fruitful life."

She added: "I just want to shout out to everybody that might not be feeling a hundred bucks. There are ways to help yourself. God bless you."

Goldie Hawn looked sensational in a new video from her garden in LA

She wrote alongside the video: "Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay, a reminder that we must make mental health and mental fitness a priority in our lives as many people, including children, are struggling with mental health issues.

"Children and young people are the most precious resource for a better world, and their mental health is one of the most pressing issues of our time.

The Hollywood star's garden is incredible

"Follow @mindup for more info on our program." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I needed to hear that today, thank you for being you," while another wrote: "So true and you look great!" A third added: "Goldie you are a legend."

The award-winning actress is an advocate for mental health and has her own charity, MindUp.

Goldie has many quirky features in her garden

Her latest career development also shone a new light on mental health as she recently revealed that she's partnered with Moshi Kids Sleep & Mindfulness in collaboration with MindUp to narrate a new bedtime audio story for the kids care organization to help children fall asleep and teach them important values, particularly kindness.

The story she narrated is called Goldie and the Tree of Mindfulness.

