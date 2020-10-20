Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose in adorable bedroom snap inside LA home The Hollywood couple are starring in The Christmas Chronicles 2

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's most popular couples, and have been going out for 37 years.

The pair split their time between their homes in Los Angeles and Colorado, and have enjoyed spending quality time together during the pandemic.

Most recently, it was announced that Goldie and Kurt would star in The Christmas Chronicles 2.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love story

When the pair appeared in the first film back in 2018, Kate Hudson shared a sweet tribute about them, referring to the couple as "Mr and Mrs Claus" and posted a sweet photo of them posing in their bedroom in Los Angeles, while relaxing on their bed.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell inside their bedroom

In the picture, Goldie and Kurt were clutching a snow globe, and in the background of their room, a festive tree was visible.

The couple's bedroom is as stylish as you would expect, with a cream and white theme. It also has a large bay window, boasting lots of natural light into the room.

Goldie and Kurt have been spending the pandemic with their children and grandchildren in the mountains.

The couple have a son, Wyatt Russell, while Goldie shares children Kate and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt is also father to son Boston Russell, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt have enjoyed spending quality time together in lockdown

The pair are also doting grandparents to six grandchildren, as Kate and Oliver both have three children each.

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February.

The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

The Hollywood couple have been going out for 37 years

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

