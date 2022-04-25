David Beckham sparks fan concern while showing off regal garden feature

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

David Beckham fans aired their concerns over the weekend as the footballer shared a picture on Sunday posing next to his beehives with no protective gear on.

"Be careful with the stings," warned one and: "Why are you not in a beekeeper's get up?… a bit risky," added another. A third penned: "You're brave. We used to be too until our little buggers took to stinging us at the slightest hint of an approach." The father-of-four was pictured crouching down in the grass near one of the multiple hives wearing an ordinary shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

The Beckhams are just like royalty with their beekeeping passion as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also have their own private hives at their countryside retreat, Highgrove, in Tetbury.

David didn't wear a beekeeping suit to go near his hives

It's not the first time that fans have seen David's beehives, as it was back in 2020 that he started his passion for honey making.

The process of the star putting together a flat-pack beehive during the pandemic was documented by his wife Victoria. "David decided to start building beehives," VB said in the video, adding: "Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

The Beckhams have a flashy beehive

The Beckhams' specialist beehives from Flow start from over £459 but you could give your local honeybees a home with this cute hive from Amazon for less than £40.

Beehive, £31.94, Amazon

The family's £6million converted farmhouse is full of other impressive features including a wine cellar, its own manmade lake and an outdoor pool. There is also a gym, an office for Victoria and a jaw-dropping pantry inside. The décor is rustic and yet modern and the family like to spend the holidays relaxing there. The only question is, when can we move in?

