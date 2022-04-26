Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal sneak peek inside cinema room at new home It's one of many incredible features at their Essex home

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are sparing no expense when it comes to the construction of their new home, building everything from a luxurious spa bathroom to an incredible outdoor swimming pool, and their latest addition to the property is no exception.

The couple revealed they are installing their own cinema room at the house in a post on their Instagram channel, Wrighty Home, on Monday, and shared a look at the bespoke sofas it is set to be furnished with.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share a look inside cinema room

Mark and Michelle have enlisted Bella Home Interiors to create a huge white sofa that will wrap around their new cinema room, with deep seats and matching cushions for a relaxing and comfortable experience.

The brand shared a sneak peek on their Instagram Stories on Monday, writing: "Sneak peek of our new design made for @wrightyhome cinema room." The couple re-shared the post, adding: "Cannot wait to get this in and watch our first movie."

The cinema room will be just one of the spaces in Mark and Michelle's Essex home that is ideal for entertaining. They recently revealed a look at the stunning marble bar they have installed inside one room, while their garden is set to be the ultimate hotspot for friends and family, with multiple outdoor seating areas with fire pits, sun loungers, and a huge swimming pool.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are currently building their dream home

"Our garden means the world to us and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they previously shared CGI plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

The entrance to the vast home is equally impressive, with a recent video shared by Mark showcasing the long driveway that will lead up to their front door, which has columns on both sides and a large window overhead.

