Ross Kemp's unexpected home he chose especially for his children The former EastEnders star lives in Berkshire

From reporting on the war in Afghanistan through to searching for Somali pirates, Ross Kemp is well known for living life on the edge. However, his family life back in the UK is a little more low-key. The former Eastenders star lives with his wife Renee O'Brien, their son Leo, and twins Ava and Kitty in Cookham, Berkshire, which he previously told Berks and Bucks Life he chose since it "is a good place to raise a family".

READ: Rebekah Brooks is Ross Kemp's first wife - and other things you may not know about the Eastenders star

He added, "I've always loved being by the water. I lived by the River Thames when I was in Battersea Park in London. That attracted me to Berkshire; the fact we would be so close to the river." The Searching for Michael Jackson's Zoo star often shares images inside of his property on social media. Take a look…

Ross Kemp's living room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ross toasts to Christmas inside his homely living room

Ross gave us a look inside the living room at Christmas time, revealing cream and red floral curtains with fringed edges. As the camera pans to the other side of the room, a cream Chesterfield sofa is also visible.

SEE: Inside the glittering weddings of these Eastenders stars

MORE: You won't believe Martin and Shirlie Kemp's wonderland garden

The Kemps create a cosy feel each Christmas

As Ross showed off his children's Christmas presents, he inadvertently revealed plush cream carpets and a brown printed rug.

Ross uses his living room for a spot of ironing

Ross recently showed off another area of his living room as he ironed in the space. It features soft cream walls and a bay window where there are two button-back brown armchairs positioned.

Ross' dog enjoys the living room chairs, too

Ross and Renee have also decorated with bunting, while their children's toys are positioned on the window ledge.

Ross Kemp's children's bedroom

Ross gave us a glimpse of the bedroom belonging to one of his children

One of his children has a playful wildlife theme in their bedroom. It's decorated with green and blue wallpaper, featuring lions and trees.

Ross Kemp's kitchen

Ross has gone for a green hue in his kitchen

The kitchen is designed with beige tiled flooring and sage green cupboards with glossy black worktops.



Ross shows off his skills in the kitchen

The couple have a metallic silver double oven built into the cupboards.

The actor's kitchen is brightened up with flowers

Another snap of Ross showed that the family also keep a bunch of bright yellow sunflowers on the island in the kitchen.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.