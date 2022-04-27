Sharon Osbourne reveals plans to host Ukrainian refugees at Buckinghamshire home Ozzy and Sharon are relocating to the UK after 25 years

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she is in talks to host two families of Ukrainian refugees at her Buckinghamshire estate ahead of her planned return to the UK with husband Ozzy.

The Talk TV star and her husband are moving back to England after 25 years in Los Angeles due to Sharon's new job and Ozzy's desire to "come home" amid his current health battle with Parkinson's Disease.

According to the 69-year-old, two unused properties at their Grade II-listed home, Welders House, could provide a safe home for refugees from Ukraine under the government's Homes For Ukraine scheme. "Ozzy's very well known in Ukraine. I think they'd be happy," Sharon told the Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Ozzy are also reportedly making plans to build a rehab wing at the property to assist the Black Sabbath rocker. The proposed plans include an extension that will house enough space for a nurse's flat, presumably an on-site carer who can take care of the star.

It has been reported that there will also be "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, as well as "discreet grab rails and aids" throughout.

The health and wellbeing nature of the renovations will also see the addition of a pool house orangery and a garden room. There will be an exercise studio and views of a new lake for Ozzy to make use of.

Sharon and Ozzy bought their home in the small village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, back in 1993. They have spent the majority of the last 25 years living in Los Angeles, where they famously filmed their hit reality show, The Osbournes.

The couple's current mansion, Hancock Park in Los Angeles costs 17 times an average LA property and has 9,000 square feet of space. However, they have made the decision to return to the UK, with Sharon telling the Sunday Times: "It's just our time to go back home. I don't want to be judged."

