Where Prince William and Princess Kate will spend Easter in private with their three children

Prince William and Princess Kate are planning on spending the next few weeks across the Easter break resting and spending time together as a family in private.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, are on their school holidays so the family of five will be enjoying some quality time away from the spotlight over the coming days.

The Telegraph reports that the family will be heading to their country residence Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is located close to the Sandringham Estate, to spend time away from the public eye in light of Kate's announcement about her health.

© Getty The Wales family will spend Easter at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall

Appearing in a moving video message last week, the Princess of Wales shared that she had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment in late February. Kate underwent major surgery in January which, at the time, was non-cancerous, however, she revealed that subsequent tests showed that cancer had been present.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," the royal explained.

Kate, 42, added: "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

The Wales family typically retreats to Norfolk at this time of year and will be residing at Anmer Hall until mid-April before William returns to royal duties and the children return for the Summer term.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Amner provides a wonderful escape for the family surrounded by leafy parks and acres of land for them to immerse themselves in nature, something the Princess of Wales thoroughly enjoys.

The royal residence is thought of as a favourite for them and, thanks to its close proximity to Sandringham, it's also where they spend their Christmas holidays.

The 10-bedroom Georgian retreat located in Anmer village, close to King's Lynn, was gifted to Kate and William by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present following their nuptials at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales announces she is being treated for cancer

Over the years, Kate and the three children have been spotted at local supermarkets, pubs, traditional sweet shops and pottery painting studios.

The 19th Century property is also close to Holkham Beach, a favourite of theirs and the location of their wholesome family video released in 2021. The beach offers wide, white sandy shores as sand dunes for the children to play in.

© Samir Hussein The Wales family pictured in Sandringham, close to Anmer Hall

At Amner, the family have plenty of outdoor space and is reported to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings.

The property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court, which reports say that Kate and William decided to replace with an artificial lawn.

Before they moved in, the Georgian property underwent £1.5 million worth of exciting refurbishments, including the addition of a conservatory, a rerouted driveway and completely overhauled interiors.