Princess Kate's enchanting garden on grand Windsor estate is perfect for recovery

The Princess of Wales is continuing to recover at home following her abdominal surgery in January. Kate and her husband, Prince William, reside at Adelaide Cottage which is located on the sprawling grounds of the Crown Windsor Estate, making it the ideal place for her to relax.

Kensington Palace announced in January that the future Queen would be out of work until Easter while she recuperates and focuses on her health.

The statement also reiterated her desire for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to continue their everyday activities as much as possible despite her hospital stint and subsequent recovery.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Catherine, Princess of Wales is recovering from her planned abdominal surgery in January

With all three royal children attending Lambrook School in Winkfield, Berkshire, their Windsor residence is the ideal location for Kate to rest while ensuring the children keep to their normal routine.

Princess Kate is a big advocate for people from all walks of life getting outside in nature to improve overall well-being, so it's likely the future Queen will be taking advantage of the great outdoors to enjoy being immersed in nature while she takes time off from royal duties.

The gardens at Adelaide Cottage offer the perfect space to provide Kate with some outdoor therapy. The Grade II-listed royal residence is also situated just ten minutes from Windsor Castle by foot, just off the track of The Long Walk, meaning the family can walk from their home through 655 acres of land at Windsor Great Park to observe the nature and wildlife in the stunning Berkshire surroundings.

But the gardens at the home are also super private. Surrounding the pink-hued building, which was renovated in recent years, the gardens feature tall trees and high walls with large bushes, ensuring even more privacy and shielding them from the gaze of members of the public who walk through Windsor Great Park daily.

© Shutterstock The cottage gardens feature high walls and tall trees for extra privacy

The cottage's interiors also make it the perfect home for them. Adelaide has four bedrooms, a kitchen, living areas and an office for the Prince and Princess of Wales to conduct royal correspondence from home.

The Wales family still own their Kensington Palace apartment and their country bolthole, Amner Hall, in Norfolk near the Sandringham estate, but Windsor is where they spend the majority of their time.

© Shutterstock The private gardens at their home in Windsor is the perfect place for Kate to enjoy the great outdoors in peace

Prince William and Kate moved into Adelaide Cottage in September 2022 shortly before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enrolled at Lambrook.

The family had decided to move to Windsor to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II in addition to wanting their children to be educated in Windsor. However, the same month they moved into their idyllic cottage, Her Majesty passed away aged 96.

Meanwhile, an update on Princess Kate's ongoing recovery was shared with HELLO! recently by royal biographer Robert Jobson. The writer told us: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things.

© Chris Jackson The cottage is located near Windsor Castle

"I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

Robert added: "The King was looking to make the royal family more focused on the main four and having two of the star people out of the picture makes that more difficult, so I'm sure she will be welcomed back with open arms when she's well enough to return to royal duties.

"She must be looking forward to that, but she also feels lucky to be able to have this time with the children and to put her recovery first."