Christie Brinkley shares an unexpected peek into her Hamptons home Now this is called pampering!

Christie Brinkley's legendary status as a supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur certainly come with a few choice perks, not to mention a living situation to go with it.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley floors fans with tour of immaculate garden at $29.5million home - watch

The supermodel shared a video on her Instagram that gave fans a peek into how she started the day in her amazing home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse into her morning routine at home

"Okay, good morning! I am getting my coffee and my hair and make-up on," she started the clip off by saying, wearing a beautiful striped robe and sunglasses.

It then cut to her getting pampered by her glam team, including make-up artist extraordinaire Sandy Linter, who talked to her about doing her face around her sunglasses.

SEE: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse inside show-stopping garden at historic Hamptons home

Christie added that she was getting ready for an appearance on Good Day New York, and even included some playful moments with her dog Chester.

Christie's morning routine had fans feeling her positive vibes

"Good Morning New York‼️ Just wanted to let you know where you need to be at 9:10…." she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the sneak-peek and felt it was the perfect way to start their day. One commented, "You just changed my morning attitude for the better today!"

Another wrote, "My all time fav model and positive energy person. Inspiring for us all," with a third adding, "You don't even need make-up! You're stunning and bubbly! Love your outlook!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley dazzles in figure-flattering dress in new photo you would never expect

READ: Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor twin as blonde bombshells for big celebration

The clip gave fans a peek into Christie's gorgeous home in the Hamptons, which is quite the celeb hotspot, valued at a whopping $29.5 million.

The supermodel's home has already attracted quite a few admirers

She's frequently showed off the gorgeous interiors of the house, which give off a very rustic and homely vibe.

Recently, she shared another video, this time wearing a lovely pink dress in her spectacular kitchen, as she shared with her fans that she would be on QVC promoting her new line of prosecco.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.