Cruz Beckham shares rare glimpse into creative bedroom at home with Victoria and David

Cruz Beckham has shared a rare insight into his luxe bedroom as he relaxed in bed with his family's black working cocker spaniel Fig. The 17-year-old posted the snap to his Instagram Stories, showcasing the creative space for all to see.

In addition to his furry friend, Cruz's bedroom featured a large desk topped with impressive speakers, a disposable camera, a gorilla wearing sunglasses artwork and a desk lamp. A widescreen television lined the opposing wall while an acoustic guitar was hung up on the perpendicular wall and was decorated with stickers – adding a touch of personalisation to the space.

The muted colour scheme of the room boasted cream and mid-grey walls that created a contrasting effect. Warm lighting contributed to a homely atmosphere while Cruz's crisp white bedsheets alluded to the serenity of the Beckham's house.

Cruz reclined in bed with his precious pup, simultaneously flashing a glimpse of his unusual unicorn socks and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Cruz relaxed at home with his pup Fig

He previously shared another photo of his mismatched socks, one with unicorn print and one with pizza print, against the backdrop of a rich aubergine velvet sofa and grey marl carpet.

Cruz allowed fans a glimpse into his bedroom with some silly sock snaps

Cruz's parents, David and Victoria, are currently staying in their £6m property located in the Cotswolds.

The Beckham's Cotswolds home boasts an outdoor pool and football pitch

On Thursday, mum Victoria filmed inside her bedroom at the lavish property which delighted fans. The bedroom resembles a luxury country retreat, with a wood-panelled roof with beams running across it and a large double bed that had been covered with some glistening silver sheets.

Victoria and David's Cotswolds home comes with a plethora of swanky features, including a huge football pitch and spectator stand and a four-foot deep lake with a price tag of £200,000.

Inside the house, the Beckhams have added their own wine cellar, sauna and plunge pool. There is also now an underground tunnel, leading to the new garage.

