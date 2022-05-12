Catherine Zeta-Jones' stylish home could be a museum in new photo The actress live in New York

Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed us all on Wednesday with her perfect pout and her jaw-dropping home! The star posed up a storm for a candid mirror selfie, but we have to admit that we were totally distracted by her dazzling surroundings.

Hanging above the actress' head is a large crystal chandelier with gold accents, adding a decadent feel to the space. Behind her, the marble fireplace is oh-so eye catching. The mantle has been dressed with a large black sculpture, a black-framed piece of art and a very large arched mirror. By the side of the mirror, there is an antique style light, again adding luxe to the room.

Catherine was dressed casually for the snap, sporting a stone-coloured jacket with drawstring features and a pair of khaki trousers. Removing her glasses from her face for the photo, Catherine paused with them above their head.

The star snapped a stunning mirror selfie

Previous photos of this same room show that it is in fact the bathroom at the family's home and in front of Catherine is a freestanding tub. How dreamy!

Artwork and luxury furnishings are present throughout Catherine's house and in one snap of her husband Michael Douglas, more chic additions were revealed. He was perched on a grey sofa and behind him hung a bright artwork and by his side was an Instagram-worthy lamp.

Can you believe this is their bathroom?

The property is based in Westchester County, New York, and Catherine lives with her husband Michael and their children Dylan and Carys. The £3.6million ($4.5million) purchase was made in 2019, and the star has been showing off the interiors ever since.

The 12-acre estate has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester". What an accolade!

The family home is immaculate

While this home is seriously impressive, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million.

