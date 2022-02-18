Catherine Zeta-Jones has big reason to celebrate as she shares glimpse inside home The Mask of Zorro star is proud of her Welsh heritage

Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredibly proud of her British heritage, and she was sure to celebrate Team GB's success in the curling.

The Welsh actress shared a clip from her stunning home, in which she ruffled her hair and wandered around before panning over to her enormous TV set to show that the Team GB women's curling team were beating Sweden. And alongside her home, the mom-of-two looked so stylish as she rocked a patterned gown that looked sensational on her.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside stunning home

"I'm watching curling in the Olympics and I'm happy to report that my beloved Great Britain are winning."

She further emphasised her enthusiasm in the comments, as she added: "Curling! Curling! Curling!"

Although the glimpse didn't show off too much of Catherine's home, the star did show off the many walls of her living room, and they were filled to the brim with artwork.

In fact, almost every square inch of the walls were covered in some form of bright and bold paintings, with many featuring a striking yellow and red colouring.

The star looked as stunning as her home

Team GB has yet to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, but now they're guaranteed two medals, after both the men's and women's teams reached the finals of the curling.

Fans were left speechless by the mixture of Catherine's natural hair, her beautiful gown and lavish home, and they flooded the comments with strings of emojis.

Most of her followers opted to post hearts, but some went for daisies while others relished in Team GB's success and shared applauding emojis.

Her jaw-dropping New York home has everything anyone could want in a house, including an indoor pool that is just perfect for dipping into during the cold weather.

Catherine has a stunning property portfolio

And last month, she did just that as she stripped off her robe before taking a dip. In a dramatic video posted to the music of Zorro, the 52-year-old slipped off her silky red gown and splashed about in the water.

"Baby it's cold outside! Finally took off my clothes. Literally, the most exercise was dropping my robe.. putting my sweater back on now and watching tv until I sleep. Perfect snow day I’d say," she wrote.

Fans were awestruck by the Chicago actress' video, rushing to the comments to leave flame emojis and heart-eye emojis.

"Your beauty is ageless! How to be you? I hope you can share your beauty secrets," gushed one fan, while another penned: "Perfect snow day! I'm enjoying this!"

