Zara and Mike Tindall's surprise patriotic feature at private home revealed

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike reside at Gatcombe Park, which is her mother's Princess Anne's regal estate. The couple have proven their patriotic nature with a massive Union Jack flag mural upon the wall of their home gym.

LOOK: Zara & Mike Tindall's former £1.69m mansion was a rare find – see inside

Mike revealed all when he shared a video from their private workout space on his Instagram feed, where more than 85,000 people follow his life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall films inside epic home gym

The clip was promoting a charity fitness challenge, encouraging members of the public to get involved, and the father-of-three was recorded standing in front of a huge flag emblem that appeared to be painted on the wall.

Above the flag there are traditional bricks, indicating the age of the Grade II listed property.

Their gym has plenty of state-of-the-art equipment including machines and weights and we're sure it's used by Zara too as she's a keen sportswoman, and even won silver in the London 2012 Olympics.

Mike uses the at home gym

The family also use the vast grounds to keep fit and Mike has posted himself taking part in a challenge in the pristine garden of their family home. The lawns were perfectly manicured ready for his push-ups and the flowers were in bloom behind him.

READ: Mike Tindall pays loving tribute to wife Zara – and fans are in agreement

MORE: Zara Tindall's daily diet: the royal athlete's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The Gatcombe estate was originally bought for Princess Anne by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977 and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

The main property consists of five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms and four reception rooms according to reports. There is also a library, a billiard room, and a conservatory.

Their garden is perfect for workouts too

Zara, Mike and their children, Mia, Lena and baby Lucas live on site, likely in one of the other properties, and it's believed Zara's brother Peter Phillips does too.

Their son Lucas was welcomed into the world at their private home when Zara went into labour in the family bathroom!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.