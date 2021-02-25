8 plushest royal sofas: Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, more See where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and more relax at home

The royal family have unveiled more of their homes than ever before since the pandemic began, and that includes their living rooms. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several appearances from theirs, while Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence recently shared the first photo of their space in its entirety. One thing they all have in common is a gorgeous sofa, and we've rounded up the very best…

1. Princess Eugenie

WATCH: Princess Eugenie films from living room at Ivy Cottage

Back in December, Princess Eugenie shared a rare video from inside Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, where she was living with Jack Brooksbank before they moved to Frogmore Cottage and welcomed their son, August. The clip showed that it is furnished with a grey sofa, and a combination of grey and fuchsia pink and orange Aztec-print cushions.

2. Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's main base is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. The couple posed for a series of professional photographs when they hosted former US president and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama in April 2016, showing a set of pristine cream sofas with rollback armrests and floral cushions.

3. Princess Anne

Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire in the main building with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. They recently shared a photo from their living room as they watched a game of rugby, and revealed that it is furnished with a rust orange floral sofa and a matching armchair. The Princess Royal had made it even comfier by adding a bolster cushion.

4. The Queen and Prince Philip

At Windsor Castle, the Queen's sitting room comes complete with a set of cream and grey floral sofas. She has added colour via a trio of red cushions with fringed edges on each.

5. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into a home believed to be worth £11million in Montecito, California, last year. They have made most of their virtual appearances from their living room and this cream linen sofa, which they have dressed with a selection of mudcloth striped cushions.

6. Mike and Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall and his wife, Zara, live on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate with their daughters, Mia and Lena, while they're also expecting their third child. Mike previously appeared from the living room on The One Show in August 2020, and inadvertently unveiled a light brown flecked sofa with red tartan cushions, and a matching brown armchair.

7. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they raised their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Duchess of York started a new YouTube series during the pandemic, Story Time with Fergie and Friends, and recently filmed an episode from a brown sofa with a rustic brown throw, geometric-patterned brown cushions, and a blue patterned cushion.

8. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's main royal residence is Clarence House in London. They have various sofas and living areas within the property, but The Garden Room boasts some of the most regal styles, including one pink and yellow baroque design, and another cream floral sofa with metallic cushions.

