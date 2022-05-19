Mike Tindall pays loving tribute to wife Zara – and fans are in agreement The couple married in 2011

Mike Tindall might have enjoyed huge success on the rugby pitch but he remains in complete awe of his wife, Zara.

The former England captain took to Instagram on Wednesday night to pay a loving tribute to his royal bride alongside a video.

"I love seeing my sporting idol doing her thing outside of the golfing arena!!" the 43-year-old wrote. "It's a big year ahead. #chatsworth #eventing."

His video showed Zara, 41, taking part in the Chatsworth Horse Trials, a three-day world class equestrian event.

Mike paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

"She's awesome!" one fan agreed, while a second noted: "The Queen must be so proud of her granddaughter." "Congratulations, Mrs Tindall," wrote a third.

While Mike was proudly watching from the sidelines this week, the roles were reversed recently when Zara went along to cheer on Mike at his annual golf tournament.

Zara has recently taken up golf

The father-of-three was hosting the 9th edition of his ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic last Friday at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, where guests included Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his former wife Autumn.

Talking to HELLO! exclusively from the event, Mike said he was pleased to be able to tee off with his wife of ten years after the former Olympian recently started learning how to play.

Mike is a keen golfer

"Zara has this year taken up golf with the Slingsby golf academy, so she is going to be hitting a few balls, but she also does a great job raising money through selling Mulligans around the course," he said. "My golf is a bit like the weather – changeable - but I really enjoy it and it's a great way to spend time with friends."

Mike and Zara first met during the England rugby team's World Cup-winning campaign in Australia back in 2003.

Zara and Mike married in July 2011

They went on to tie the knot on 30 July 2011 at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, attended by some 400 guests.

Together they share three children: Mia, eight, Lena, three, and one-year-old Lucas.

