Rod Stewart sparks fan reaction with new family video at £4.6m home – watch

Sir Rod Stewart has sparked a major fan reaction with his latest home video, taken after a very boozy family party at the £4.65 million Essex home he shares with wife Penny Lancaster.

The 77-year-old star was seen laughing and joking around with three of his children, Ruby, Renee and Liam, squeezed in side by side on a sofa. The Maggie May singer's plush living room could be seen in the background, complete with an ornament-lined mantlepiece and family photos on display. An antique lamp was perched on a vintage side table, while half-empty drinks were visible on the coffee table.

The foursome suddenly tipped the sofa over, disappearing backwards and ending up with their legs in the air, sparking an amused yet concerned reaction from fans.

Sir Rod captioned the video: "Bottoms up! Home entertainment with the Stewarts: Ruby, Renee, Liam and Sir Rod. Who needs computers!?"

The legendary singer's loyal followers were quick to comment, expressing their amusement at the boozy antics while also jokingly imploring the star to avoid an accident.

The 77-year-old singer was enjoying a family party

Thousands of fans commented with laughing emojis, with one writing: "Total respect Sir Rod, ain't no party like a family party." Another jested: "Penny will not be happy if she walks through that door and sees you lot with your legs in the air."

Another concerned fan wrote: "Hope you didn't get hurt, Sir Rod," while yet another penned: "Mr Sir Rod… easy does it, we need you in "tour" shape my friend!!"

Fans loved the new glimpse inside Rod and Penny's home

A third joked: "Can you not kill Sir Rod please, I have tickets to see him in November."

Rod's mega mansion has previously been likened to a royal residence after his wife Penny appeared on Loose Women via video link during one of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Impressed by the beautiful art on display, patterned ornaments and vast array of antiques in the background, her ITV co-star Denise Welch jokingly asked whether Penny lived at Hampton Court Palace.

Rod and Penny's home has been compared to a royal residence

Another one of Penny's interviews was conducted from the bedroom within her regal home, and it certainly lived up to the rest of the palatial interiors.

The couple have a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

Rod and Penny live at home with their youngest sons Aiden and Alastair. The rocker has a total of eight children, who also include his oldest children Sarah, Kimberly and Sean.

