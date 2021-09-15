Sir Rod Stewart made a major announcement on Thursday, as he revealed that he had a new album coming out in November.

However, it was his show-stopping garden that caught our attention, as he strolled through some of the grounds at his £4.65million mansion, located in Essex.

WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart shares glimpse inside show-stopping garden - complete with football pitch

"Hi everybody this is Rod Stewart," he said strolling down a terracotta path which was lined by several shrubs.

"I'd like to announce a new album coming out in November, on November 12. It's called the Tears of Hercules and the new single is called One More Time. It's really good."

The camera then followed Rod as he walked past, before proudly showing off the football pitch that he had installed back in 2017.

And the music legend looked ready to hit the pitch as he was dressed in a black tracksuit with trainers.

The star had a major announcement to make

The start of the clip showed off part of the star's mansion, where an awning covered some garden furniture in a small seating area. There were also exposed brick walls running alongside the top of the pathway.

The 76-year-old was incredibly proud of his new album, as he revealed to fans: "I've never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year."

His last album, Blood Red Roses, was released in 2018.

Fans loved the announcement, as one enthused: "Brilliant news. Can't wait to hear the new album," and a second joked: "My mum will be happy."

How cool is this?

But many others were distracted by the star's own football field. "The man who built a football pitch in his garden," said one, while another added: "Love the football field! And can't wait to have that album on my ROD playlist."

Although Rod's clip focused on the outside of his impressive home, wife Penny Lancaster has shared several glimpses inside, and it could be a palace!

During one Loose Women show, co-star Denise Welch even joked by asking if Penny lives at Hampton Court Palace.

