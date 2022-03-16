16 best wardrobe storage ideas for your spring clean closet refresh

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is in the air, and some are ready to pack away their winter wardrobe, say goodbye to the chunky knits and thermals, and make room for summer dresses.

For those ready to overhaul their closet, wardrobe storage solutions are high on your shopping list so you can organise your seasonal garments ready for next year.

While some may be looking for a storage solution when tight on space, vacuum pack bags are ideal, as you can store the clothes you no longer wear, without taking up too much room.

While hanging shoe organisers are ideal to pack away your footwear, as they hang neatly on the inside of your wardrobe, or back of your bedroom door.

Then there’s jewellery, and other fashion accessories, which can easily get lost, or take over the closet, or dressing room - should you be so lucky - having a clear perspex storage container to store those smaller fashionable items is essential.

While some storage containers have been designed to keep your possessions neat and tidy, but out of sight, there are some chic home additions, such as an ottoman, to subtly store away the dresses you no longer need.

Trunk set

Cream Storage Trunks, £97.99, Amazon

Airtight storage container

Airtight storage boxes, 50L, £39.99 (Was £58.99), Amazon

Box organiser

4 Litre Box Organsier, £12.96 (Was £14.99), Amazon

Jewellery organiser

Jewellery Tool Storage Organiser, £8.36 (Was £10.59), Amazon

Clear storage box

Clear Cosmetic Storage Box, £19.99, Amazon

Ottoman storage solution

Storage Ottoman, £32.99, Amazon

Hanging storage solution

6-Shelf Fabric Hanging Shelves Organiser, £19.99, Amazon

Large capacity storage solution

Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag, £14.99, Amazon

Extra Large Clothes Storage Bag

Extra large clothes storage bag 90L, £13.59 (Was £17.99), Amazon

Clear Clothes Storage Bag

Clear Clothes Storage Bag, £14.44, Amazon

Underbed Clothes Storage

Underbed Clothes Storage, £10.99, Amazon

Vacuum pack storage bags

6 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, £12.99, Amazon

Hanging shoe rack storage organiser

Hanging Shoe Rack, £14.99, Amazon

Under bed shoe storage

Under Bed Shoe Storage Organiser Set of 2, £25.99, Amazon

Shoe cabinet storage organiser

Shoe Cabinet, £36.99, Amazon

Shoe storage box

Shoe Storage Boxes, £27.89, Amazon

