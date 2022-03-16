﻿
wardrobe-storage-amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

16 best wardrobe storage ideas for your spring clean closet refresh

Pack away your winter wardrobe with these failsafe storage saviours

Spring is in the air, and some are ready to pack away their winter wardrobe, say goodbye to the chunky knits and thermals, and make room for summer dresses. 

For those ready to overhaul their closet, wardrobe storage solutions are high on your shopping list so you can organise your seasonal garments ready for next year. 

RELATED: Best essential oil room diffusers for your home

While some may be looking for a storage solution when tight on space, vacuum pack bags are ideal, as you can store the clothes you no longer wear, without taking up too much room. 

While hanging shoe organisers are ideal to pack away your footwear, as they hang neatly on the inside of your wardrobe, or back of your bedroom door. 

READ MORE: The slimline hangers loved by celebrity space savers, Style Sisters, are on sale

Then there’s jewellery, and other fashion accessories, which can easily get lost, or take over the closet, or dressing room - should you be so lucky - having a clear perspex storage container to store those smaller fashionable items is essential. 

While some storage containers have been designed to keep your possessions neat and tidy, but out of sight, there are some chic home additions, such as an ottoman, to subtly store away the dresses you no longer need.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Trunk set

storage-trunk

Cream Storage Trunks, £97.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Airtight storage container

plastic-boxes

Airtight storage boxes, 50L, £39.99 (Was £58.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Box organiser

small-plastic-boxes

4 Litre Box Organsier, £12.96 (Was £14.99), Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Jewellery organiser

plastic-box-handle

Jewellery Tool Storage Organiser, £8.36 (Was £10.59), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Clear storage box

jewellery-organiser

Clear Cosmetic Storage Box, £19.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Ottoman storage solution 

ottoman

Storage Ottoman, £32.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Hanging storage solution

wardrobe-hanger

6-Shelf Fabric Hanging Shelves Organiser, £19.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Large capacity storage solution

clothes-storage

Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag, £14.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Extra Large Clothes Storage Bag

large-storage-bags

Extra large clothes storage bag 90L, £13.59 (Was £17.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW 

MORE: 8 best books for home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch, Marie Kondo and more

RELATED: 5 brilliant kitchen cupboard organising hacks from a decluttering expert

Clear Clothes Storage Bag

clear-storage-bags

Clear Clothes Storage Bag, £14.44, Amazon 

SHOP NOW 

Underbed Clothes Storage 

under-bed-storage

Underbed Clothes Storage, £10.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Vacuum pack storage bags

vacuum-storage

6 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, £12.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Hanging shoe rack storage organiser

shoe-hanger

Hanging Shoe Rack, £14.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Under bed shoe storage

under-bed-shoe-storage

Under Bed Shoe Storage Organiser Set of 2, £25.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Shoe cabinet storage organiser

cabinet

Shoe Cabinet, £36.99, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

Shoe storage box 

shoe-storage-boxes

Shoe Storage Boxes, £27.89, Amazon 

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amazon

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back