16 best wardrobe storage ideas for your spring clean closet refresh

Spring is in the air, and some are ready to pack away their winter wardrobe, say goodbye to the chunky knits and thermals, and make room for summer dresses.
For those ready to overhaul their closet, wardrobe storage solutions are high on your shopping list so you can organise your seasonal garments ready for next year.
While some may be looking for a storage solution when tight on space, vacuum pack bags are ideal, as you can store the clothes you no longer wear, without taking up too much room.
While hanging shoe organisers are ideal to pack away your footwear, as they hang neatly on the inside of your wardrobe, or back of your bedroom door.
Then there’s jewellery, and other fashion accessories, which can easily get lost, or take over the closet, or dressing room - should you be so lucky - having a clear perspex storage container to store those smaller fashionable items is essential.
While some storage containers have been designed to keep your possessions neat and tidy, but out of sight, there are some chic home additions, such as an ottoman, to subtly store away the dresses you no longer need.
Trunk set
Cream Storage Trunks, £97.99, Amazon
Airtight storage container
Airtight storage boxes, 50L, £39.99 (Was £58.99), Amazon
Box organiser
4 Litre Box Organsier, £12.96 (Was £14.99), Amazon
Jewellery organiser
Jewellery Tool Storage Organiser, £8.36 (Was £10.59), Amazon
Clear storage box
Clear Cosmetic Storage Box, £19.99, Amazon
Ottoman storage solution
Storage Ottoman, £32.99, Amazon
Hanging storage solution
6-Shelf Fabric Hanging Shelves Organiser, £19.99, Amazon
Large capacity storage solution
Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag, £14.99, Amazon
Extra Large Clothes Storage Bag
Extra large clothes storage bag 90L, £13.59 (Was £17.99), Amazon
Clear Clothes Storage Bag
Clear Clothes Storage Bag, £14.44, Amazon
Underbed Clothes Storage
Underbed Clothes Storage, £10.99, Amazon
Vacuum pack storage bags
6 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, £12.99, Amazon
Hanging shoe rack storage organiser
Hanging Shoe Rack, £14.99, Amazon
Under bed shoe storage
Under Bed Shoe Storage Organiser Set of 2, £25.99, Amazon
Shoe cabinet storage organiser
Shoe Cabinet, £36.99, Amazon
Shoe storage box
Shoe Storage Boxes, £27.89, Amazon
