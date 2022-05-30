Andy Murray gives very rare look inside family home - and it's so chic The Wimbledon star lives in Surrey

Sir Andy Murray lives with his wife Kim and their four children, Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child born in March 2021.

While the tennis ace is usually keen to keep his personal life private, on Sunday he offered up a glimpse inside his stunning home with a hilarious photo.

Andy teased he was getting ready for Wimbledon while dressed in a dragon fancy dress costume. "Preparation for @wimbledon going really well," he wrote next to the snap. With the hashtag #kids in the caption too, it appears it may have been his children's idea to dress him up.

The sports legend showed off his house (and his new outfit)

It looks as though the sporting star is standing in a hallway which has a pristine cream carpet and stylish striped wallpaper in a sage green hue. The door to Andy's left has been painted in a chic grey shade which ties in beautiful to the muted colour scheme.

The family have lived in their beautiful £5million mansion in Surrey since 2009, and it turns out that the location was very carefully chosen by Andy, who explained that it's easy to travel to and from the airport.

The champ has a lovely home

"At one point, I was travelling 40 weeks a year to tournaments so being closer to both Heathrow and Gatwick helped cut down on a little bit of my travel time," the tennis star told Surrey Live. "It's also easy to get to Wimbledon and the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from here, which is where I train."

The property has five bedrooms, a gym, and of course, a tennis court! The downstairs of the home is open-plan and features a modern kitchen with high-shine cupboards.

The family have a beautiful garden

The dining area has a large wooden table, ideal for family meals, and it is surrounded by stylish wire chairs. Again, the colours the family have chosen are pared-back and very chic.

Other highlights on the vast estate include a garage for Andy's fleet of flashy cars and an outdoor swimming pool.

