Wimbledon stars' lavish homes revealed: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and more

Wimbledon is here and we couldn't be more excited to watch the gripping action unfold at SW19 for the next two weeks.
Although the second of the 14-day tournament started with the sad news that two-time former champion Andy Murraywould not be competing in the Men's Singles Tournament, the competition is still looking extremely exciting with many huge names taking to the courts in the hopes of being crowned 2024 champion.
But when the hard-working athletes aren't busy training and smashing records at various Grand Slams, they can be found at home and many of them live in seriously lavish abodes.
See inside the houses of some of the most famous tennis stars of today, including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and more below…
Don't miss
1/7
Andy Murray
Andy and his wife Kim and four children live in a five impressive five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court (of course).
The home underwent major reconstruction so that the family could have the home of their dreams, but Andy prefers to keep the inside of their home to themselves and so doesn't show photos from the abode.
Serena Williams is now retired, but she's still considered the GOAT, so we had to include her!
Thanks to her phenomenal success, the athlete is fortunate to live in a gorgeous property in Florida with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters, Olympia and Adira.
They have completely overhauled their new property in Florida with the help of her sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr.
The epic house has its own pool and incredible interiors but one thing that might surprise you, though, is that Serena waived a tennis court, explaining to Architectural Digest that she "wanted to separate home from work".
Tennis players and their famous exes
Grigor Dimitrov and Nicole Scherzinger
The tennis player started dating the Pussycat Dolls singer in late 2015 and confirmed the relationship a year later. However, the couple's hectic schedules made it difficult to spend time together and they parted ways in 2019.
Serena Williams and Drake
Tennis queen Serena and Canadian rapper Drake were rumoured to have had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2015. They first met at a charity tennis tournament in 2011 and began dating shortly after.
Naomi Osaka and Cordae
The Japanese tennis player has been romantically linked to rapper Cordae since 2019, and in July 2023, they welcomed a baby girl named Shai. However, it seems the couple have sparked split rumours with the tennis star removing all traces of Cordae from her Instagram page.
Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy
This sports couple started dating in 2010 and actually got engaged three years later. In 2014, Rory was said to have called things off in a brief three-minute phone call to Caroline after they sent their wedding invites. Caroline has since married American basketball player David Lee.
Andy Roddick and Mandy Moore
The American star dated actress Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he married wife Brooklyn Decker. They met on the set of the rom-com How to Deal in 2003. One year after the tennis champion took home the U.S. Open championship title, the former couple called it quits in 2004.
Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields
The Hollywood star was married to former world number one tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 until 1999, when they split largely because of his addiction to crystal meth. They dated for four years before they wed.
"When you have our job, you never get time to relax," she added. "So it's good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything."
The plush abode also has its very own karaoke room! The space is "disguised as a bookshelf" and comes complete with a stage. Not only that, but her bathroom looks straight out of a hotel.