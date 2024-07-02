Wimbledon stars' lavish homes revealed: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and more

Wimbledon is here and we couldn't be more excited to watch the gripping action unfold at SW19 for the next two weeks.

Although the second of the 14-day tournament started with the sad news that two-time former champion Andy Murray would not be competing in the Men's Singles Tournament, the competition is still looking extremely exciting with many huge names taking to the courts in the hopes of being crowned 2024 champion.

But when the hard-working athletes aren't busy training and smashing records at various Grand Slams, they can be found at home and many of them live in seriously lavish abodes.

See inside the houses of some of the most famous tennis stars of today, including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and more below…

1/ 7 © Instagram Andy Murray Andy and his wife Kim and four children live in a five impressive five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court (of course). The home underwent major reconstruction so that the family could have the home of their dreams, but Andy prefers to keep the inside of their home to themselves and so doesn't show photos from the abode. However, they previously lived in a £5million Surrey mansion and Andy did share the odd photo from inside the home when they were living there. Fans got a glimpse inside Kim and Andy's open-plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with a fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

2/ 7 © Instagram Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town. The huge Marbella mansion is reported to cost €10million (£8.5million) and it boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room and a tennis court. The family also has an on-site spa for full relaxation. Recently, Novak posted a photo from inside their huge bathroom and the athlete and his kids gave a shower to their new puppy.

3/ 7 © Instagram Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu has made it through to the second round of Wimbledon and we're backing her all the way. The former US Open champion doesn't often share videos inside where she lives, and due to her career, she's often hotel hopping. However, she did share this video of her practising piano in what appears to be her bedroom. We love the simplistic style and artwork on the walls.

4/ 7 © Instagram Katie Boulter Katie Boulter lives in London and is in a relationship with fellow tennis professional, Alex Di Minaur. The pair are often sharing loved-up photos from date nights and trips abroad. This photo shows Katie nestled up to a large teddy bear in her London pad. The room also features a neutral sofa and white shutters.

5/ 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas has fast become a favourite player in recent years. The professional also shared on his Instagram that he had bought a new pad in Monaco. He wrote in the caption: "A new home is a place for memories to be made and dreams to come true." We don't get to see inside but the balcony is seriously impressive.



6/ 7 © Instagram Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal, who isn't competing in Wimbledon this year, lives in Spain with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello and their young son, Raphael Jr. He often keeps his home under wraps, but the champ previously gave fans a look inside his home office during the coronavirus pandemic. It's decorated with white walls and has a white desk with a modern white and silver table lamp.

7/ 7 © Instagram Serena Williams Serena Williams is now retired, but she's still considered the GOAT, so we had to include her! Thanks to her phenomenal success, the athlete is fortunate to live in a gorgeous property in Florida with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters, Olympia and Adira. They have completely overhauled their new property in Florida with the help of her sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr.

The epic house has its own pool and incredible interiors but one thing that might surprise you, though, is that Serena waived a tennis court, explaining to Architectural Digest that she "wanted to separate home from work".

"When you have our job, you never get time to relax," she added. "So it's good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything."

The plush abode also has its very own karaoke room! The space is "disguised as a bookshelf" and comes complete with a stage. Not only that, but her bathroom looks straight out of a hotel.