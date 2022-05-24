Victoria Beckham reveals £31m London home as you've never seen it before The Beckhams own a house in Holland Park

Victoria Beckham shared a brand new glimpse into her £31 million family townhouse in West London on Monday. The fashion designer took to social media to share a clip of her arriving back home to find her husband David standing in the doorway with a tipple for his wife at the ready.

Victoria posted the video online for her 30 million Instagram followers to gush over. In the clip, viewers can see a decadent monochrome tiled patio leading up to a large black door with ornate iron decoration. Behind David, viewers could catch a glimpse of the incredible staircase, which is known to feature on Victoria's social media from time to time, and a large metal lampshade protruding from the ceiling.

The video, which the designer sweetly captioned: "I love u so much @davidbeckham," also depicted one of the family's adorable working cocker spaniels called Olive wagging its tail in the background. The gorgeous pup even had a blue bandana tied around its neck – if there's one person who would ensure their pet is the most stylish in town it would be VB!

Previously unseen details of the grand hallway were also captured by Victoria as she arrived home. A large mirror situated on the right of the hallway and a window to an outside area can be spotted by fans, who would love an in-depth tour of the luxury house.

Victoria received a warm welcome home from her husband

The former singer was especially impressed by her husband's sweet gesture. In the video, she could be heard saying: "Now this is very impressive, this is a welcome home! I love you."

Even the family's dog was delighted to see the fashion designer return

This summer, the couple - who split their time between Miami and the UK - will mark their 23rd wedding anniversary. During a recent interview with Grazia, the pop star-turned-fashion designer touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage.

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

