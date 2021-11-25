9 genius ways to futureproof your home right now

What will houses of the future look like? What will televisions be replaced with? What will heat our homes? While we don’t know the answers to all of these questions, there are clever ways to embrace change now to save yourself time and money in the future. From sustainable changes through to technology advances, here’s how to make your home futureproof with these genius additions - and some don’t even cost the earth!

READ: 10 genius ways to keep your house warm without paying for heating

1. State-of-the-art security

Ring doorbells are much more common now, indicating that people are stepping up their home security to ensure their possessions are safe. Boundary give you the ability to monitor your home's security from your phone. Switch your alarm on and off, see when motion sensors are triggered and even set off a panic button siren.

Solar panels will save you money

2. Solar panels

As energy provider E.ON states, solar is "the world's fastest growing renewable energy solution" so it's worth learning more about. The panels and the installation may not be cheap, with moneysupermarket.com estimating around £4,800 per household, but having them will reduce your electricity bills. Plus, you can get paid for the solar energy you don’t use, by essentially selling it to an export company.

3. Smart lighting

Here's one change you can make also immediately to add a technological touch to your home. Upgrade your ordinary lightbulbs to smart lightbulbs, along with a Philips hue starter kit, and you can easily control your lights from your phone. As well as choosing the brightness and the colour, you can set timers that automatically turn on and off your lights - even when you're not at home.

Signify UK&I Commercial Leader, Giuliano Ghidini, also points out the other benefits of smart bulbs: "Smart LED bulbs last much longer and generate less heat which means they use less energy. It's no surprise that smart lights are one of the most popular smart home devices right now."

Philips Hue smart bulbs starter kit, £61, Amazon

4. Eco heating

You may have heard in the news that gas boilers are being phased out in favour of heat pumps. Fast track your way to the energy of the future by considering a heat pump before everyone else. As well as being environmentally friendly, heat pumps are cheaper to run, meaning you'll save money eventually after the initial investment. Just do your research first as some homes aren't eligible to have one installed.

MORE: 6 vegan homeware brands for a cruelty-free (and beautiful!) house

SHOP: 41 best housewarming gift ideas that are unique, personal and practical for new homes

5. Electric vehicle enabled

Making your home equipped to charge an electric vehicle is a sure-fire way to ensure you are ready for the future. In fact, it has been announced that new homes built in England will have to be fitted with electric car chargers by law.

Car Insurance Expert at confused.com Alex Kindred says: "With more than half (57%) of UK drivers wanting to see the government do more to help people make the switch to EVs, it’s encouraging to see this new government initiative announced. With the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars coming around quickly, we need to see more cost-related incentives at the point of purchase.

"Over half of drivers (58%) told us that they're concerned by the lack of charging points available for EVs, they need to be reassured that won’t struggle to find charging points for their electric car. It needs to be as easy as filling up with petrol."

Would you add electric car charging points at your home?

6. AI shopping

Still scribbling down a shopping list each week then forgetting something and having to pop to the shops once again? Bother are on a mission to prevent multiple gas guzzling trips to the supermarket each week, instead AI technology monitors your shopping habits and ensures you're always stocked up on the essentials - everything from toilet roll and tampons to pasta sauce and bathroom cleaner.

7. Integrated taps

Hot and cold used to be in the only option when it came to kitchen taps, and now you can have boiling water, filtered water and even sparking water. Instant hot water is revolutionary for hot drinks and cleaning!

Sammy instant boiling water tap, £57.03, Wayfair

MORE: 13 easy home hacks to slash your electricity bill now

8. Phone charging furniture

Instead of digging to the back of your drawer for your charger, companies have made smart furniture which comes with in-built charging panels. Simply place your phone down on your bedside cabinet or coffee table and it could be charging without a wire. Easy, peasy.

Swift Milano wireless charging bedside table, £171, Matalan

9. Fitness mirror

A mirror and a gym membership all in one, these new-age machines allow you to virtually follow a workout in the mirror in the comfort of your own home. The likes of Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon have given them a go!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.